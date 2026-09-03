Indian American Photojournalist Remembers Gloria Steinem

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Jay Mandal, a veteran Indian American photojournalist in New York City recalls his interactions with feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Speaking to News India Times he said he had more recollections about Steinem, but had put down only the highlights of his memories on his Facebook page @JayMandal on September 3, the day after he came to know she was no more. Following are his words:

“Between June 16, 1982, and September 2, 2022, I had the privilege of meeting Gloria Steinem several times in New York City and Washington, DC; sometimes only to exchange a simple hello.

But one meeting remains especially close to my heart.

Ruchira Gupta On September 2, 2022, my friend, a tireless advocate against social injustice in India and founder of the NGO Apne Aap, invited me to Gloria’s lovely Manhattan townhouse to photograph her with Gloria. I captured many moments that day, little frames of history and humanity that I will always cherish ( A few images are posted here).

Today, September 3, 2026, exactly four years and a day later, I find myself reflecting on that encounter with a heavy heart.

How strangely sad…!

Gloria was a woman of extraordinary courage, conviction and grace; a fearless voice who challenged conventions, questioned power and stood unwaveringly for women’s dignity and equality.

Yet, behind that formidable activist was something equally beautiful: a warm, compassionate and deeply genuine human being.

Her boldness made history. Her courage inspired generations.

Her humanity made her unforgettable.

Rest in the abode of eternal peace, Gloria…!