Indian American Muslims Celebrate Heritage, Patriotism at NYC India Day Parade

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NEW YORK — Indian American Muslims made a vibrant and visible showing at New York City’s India Day Parade as members and supporters of the Indian American Muslims of North America, or IAMNA, joined thousands of participants in celebrating India’s independence, heritage and cultural diversity.

Men, women and children marched along the parade route waving Indian tricolor flags, wearing traditional attire and carrying placards honoring prominent Indian Muslim freedom fighters, leaders, scholars and national figures who contributed to India’s independence movement and nation-building.

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IAMNA’s colorful float carried a strong message of inclusion and patriotism, with a large display declaring, “Muslims Are an Integral Part of India.” The float also highlighted the theme, “Celebrating Our Past, Building Our Tomorrow,” reflecting the organization’s effort to recognize the contributions of Indian Muslims while encouraging younger generations to remain connected to their heritage.

Participants carried portraits and placards featuring figures including Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Tipu Sultan, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Abdul Hafiz Mohamed Barakatullah, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai, Maulana Shaukat Ali, Ashfaqulla Khan and former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Another prominent message displayed during the parade was the patriotic line, “Saare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara,” reinforcing the group’s message of love for India and unity across religious and cultural backgrounds.

The float was filled with participants waving Indian flags as it traveled through the streets of Manhattan, while IAMNA members walking alongside it interacted with spectators and proudly displayed symbols of both their Indian heritage and their lives as Indian Americans.

IAMNA representatives said the participation was intended to demonstrate that patriotism transcends differences of faith and that Indian Muslims remain an important part of India’s history, culture and democratic fabric.

IAMNA founder and chairman Ilayas Quraishi led the organization’s participation along with colleagues Ahmed Shakir and Mukbul Mansuri. The group has participated in the India Day Parade for several years as part of its effort to provide greater visibility to the Indian Muslim community within the broader Indian American diaspora.

“It was an honor to lead the IAMNA float alongside my dedicated colleagues, Ahmed Shakir and Mukbul Mansuri,” Quraishi said. “Together, we proudly represented Indian American Muslims, celebrated our heritage and expressed our deep love for our motherland.”

He thanked community members, families and supporters who participated in the parade and helped organize the float.

“Each year, our enthusiasm grows stronger as we work to make our participation more meaningful and impactful,” Quraishi said.

The presence of families and younger participants was particularly significant for IAMNA, whose organizers have emphasized the importance of helping second- and third-generation Indian Americans understand their cultural roots while embracing their identity in the United States.

Throughout the parade, the organization emphasized the spirit of “unity in diversity,” a principle reflected in the different communities, languages, religions and traditions represented in the annual celebration.

For IAMNA participants, the parade was not only an Independence Day celebration but also an opportunity to recognize the generations of Indians from different backgrounds who contributed to the country’s freedom struggle and development.

Against the backdrop of Manhattan streets lined with spectators, Indian flags and cultural displays, IAMNA’s float delivered a simple message: Indian Muslims are proud of their roots, proud of their contributions and proud to celebrate India’s pluralistic heritage as part of the Indian American community.