Indian American lawmakers, Other elected officials, to hold Roundtable Addressing Rising Hate Crimes

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Indian American Impact is convening a roundtable September 2, 2026, on Capitol Hill, bringing together Indian American members of Congress alongside state and local South Asian elected officials to address what it sees as a “surge in hate and discrimination targeting South Asian American communities across the country.”

The convening will be followed by a press availability where participants along with Impact leadership will announce commitments and next steps.

South Asian Americans are experiencing a dramatic rise in hate, according to Indian American Impact which quoted its source as Stop AAPI Hate.

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According to Stop AAPI Hate, 48% of South Asian adults in the U.S. experienced race-based harassment in 2024, a number which Impact contends, has only grown “as anti-immigrant rhetoric has escalated from online spaces into mainstream politics.”

“The incidents are impossible to ignore,” Impact asserts in its press release, citing examples – 1. On June 3, 2026, a man tore an Indian flag outside Frisco, Texas City Hall while chanting “F*** India” at a far-right anti-immigration rally.

The rise in candidates and elected officials from the community has made them targets, too, as Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and South Asian candidates across the country have endured slander and harassment simply for running for office, Impact said.

South Asian elected leaders from across the country are coming together to shape a collective response and to fight back, organizers said.

WHO:

S. Representatives Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ami Bera, Suhas Subramanyam, and Shri Thanedar

South Asian state and local elected officials from across the country: Jay Chaudhuri, North Carolina State Senator Vin Gopal, New Jersey State Senator Kannan Srinivasan, Virginia State Senator Darshana Patel, California State Assemblymember JJ Singh, Virginia House of Delegates Ranjeev Puri, Michigan House of Representatives Minority Leader Suleman Lalani, Texas House of Representatives Nina Ahmad, Philadelphia City Councilmember Rachna Sizemore Heizer, Fairfax County Braddock District Supervisor

Chintan Patel, Executive Director, Indian American Impact

Manju Kulkarni, Co-Founder, Stop AAPI Hate

WHEN: Wednesday, September 2nd, 2026

Roundtable (closed press): 9:00–10:00 AM

Press Availability: 10:00 AM

WHERE:

U.S. Capitol

Room H.C. 06

Washington, DC

Roundtable is closed press. Press availability is open immediately following.