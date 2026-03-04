Indian American launches bid in crowded Democratic primary for US Congress from NY-7

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Public Defender Vichal Kumar launched his campaign for New York’s 7th Congressional District March 3, 2026, with a kickoff event in Bushwick. He also released his campaign launch video available on social media (Instagram and YikTok) outlining his vision to “Resist. Reclaim. Reimagine”

The event at Kings County Brewers Collective brought together supporters, advocates, and neighbors from across Brooklyn and Queens, according to the press release from his campaign (Kumar4ny.com). Kumar highlighted the campaign’s focus on immigrant justice, economic opportunity, and institutional accountability in his speech.

The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 23, and a dozen candidates, including Kumar are vying for their party’s endorsement. He is a registered candidate on the Federal Election Commission website (fec.gov) but its too early for any contributions to the campaign to be listed there.

“This campaign is about more than winning a seat — it’s about restoring confidence that government can work for working people,” Kumar told those present at the launch. “We need bold ideas, and we need leaders who understand how to implement them. I’ve spent more than twenty years inside courtrooms and public institutions, reforming systems that weren’t serving people. That’s the experience I’m bringing to Congress.”

Describing himself as the son of working-class immigrants, Kumar says on his campaign website, “I didn’t plan to run for Congress,” adding, “my goals were far less lofty: emulate my parents’ values of caring for your community and to try to make them proud.”

Which is what he did through law school and beyond, he notes in the biographical information on the website, where he says he has represented immigrants, tenants, and fellow working-class New Yorkers throughout his career, “building a reputation for principled advocacy and strategic reform.”

His campaign, he says, will center on defending immigrant communities, expanding health care access, protecting workers, strengthening economic mobility, and redefining the role of governmental institutions.

“In our communities, ICE is tearing apart families with impunity and democratic norms are being undermined in plain sight,” Kumar said at the event. “This moment calls for more than rhetoric. It calls for someone who understands how to hold agencies accountable, how to use the law to protect people, and how to legislate in a way that reimagines what our country can do for working families.”

Kumar served at The Bronx Defenders, where he advocated for community members confronting housing instability, job insecurity, loss of public benefits and healthcare barriers. “Every day I worked to undo the harm they were facing, every night I went to law school.”

In Harlem, Kumar says, he built a new model with the sole purpose of creating a system of representation and care, one that saw the whole person and worked to deliver impactful outcomes in every facet of their life.

“At Partners for Justice, I worked to scale that model nationally, across urban and rural cities, large and small states, and everywhere in between,” he said. ​

“On their worst days, at their most vulnerable, I showed up and fought to ease their burden. I had a simple plan: do good work, navigate broken systems, and make life a little less difficult for the families who came through our doors,” he says.

​“And it worked. We kept countless families together and people in homes. We helped them access employment, food assistance, Medicaid, and other essential support,” he adds.

Kumar is a past-President of the South Asian Bar Association (SABA), which has a nationwide membership. “In that role, he advanced civil rights advocacy, expanded community-based legal services, and supported leadership development within the legal profession,” the press release says.

“Kumar is building a grassroots campaign across Brooklyn and Queens focused on accountability-driven leadership and community engagement,” his campaign said.

The expectation is that his decades of advocacy for the most vulnerable New Yorkers, and people in other states, will make him stand out in the crowded field of Democratic aspirants.

Kumar did law at the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, New York (Linkedin.com/in/vichalk/).