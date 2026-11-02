Indian American Impact Fund hosts Diwali rally in Michigan to get out the vote

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On Friday, October 30th night, hundreds of South Asian Michiganders gathered in Westland for Light Up the Vote, a Diwali rally hosted by the Indian American Impact Fund and SAATH, four days before Election Day. Community members garlanded the elected leaders on stage, and together they lit a diya in celebration of Diwali, a November 2 press release from iaimpact.org said.

Michigan’s last U.S. Senate race was decided by about 19,000 votes, and nearly 30,000 registered South Asian voters sat out the 2022 midterms, according to Impact Fund estimates.

“With nearly 190,000 South Asian residents statewide, South Asian Michiganders can be the margin of victory this November, amid an unprecedented rise in hate targeting South Asians,” the organization contends.

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Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, spoke alongside Secretary Jocelyn Benson, Democratic nominee for Governor, Michigan House Democratic Leader Ranjeev Puri, Ann Arbor City Council Member Ayesha Ghazi Edwin, and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. Songwriter, actress, and activist Ari Afsar emceed, and community members across faiths took the stage.

The celebration included a performance by the University of Michigan Wolveraas, a South Asian vendor market, and a kids’ corner.

In his speech, El-Sayed said: “Let us have the courage to light up the rooms we walk into. Let us have the courage to lift up our voice and light our light at the ballot box. Let us have the courage to be inspired by what we believe in our children, understanding that everybody feels the same way when they look at their kids coming together to build a movement that’s best for all of our kids, regardless of where they are. Let us have that, and this Diwali, wishing you a happy, blessed holiday. I am so grateful to be here to commemorate with you. I’m honored to be welcomed into the community.”

Other high-profile speakers echoed the sentiments, urging those present to open their wallets and to elect leaders “who believe that the power of the people must always be greater than the people in power.”

Michigan House Democratic Leader Puri said: “Diwali teaches us that light wins over darkness. But let’s also remember that a diya doesn’t light itself. Someone has to strike the match. … Voting is striking the match to light the diya. A Senate seat, the governor’s office, and the state House majority are all on the line, and this community can decide all three.”

Chintan Patel, Executive Director of Impact, said: “Diwali is a little over a week away, and its promise is simple: the dark does not get the last word. … I am a Hindu American and an Indian immigrant, and I am proud to say I support a Muslim American, the son of Egyptian immigrants, for the United States Senate. … The family in the next seat wants what your family wants. Politics that can’t be bought. A paycheck that stretches. A doctor they can afford. To walk into their place of worship and feel safe. That’s what unites us.”

Rohan Soni, founder of SAATH, said: “We’ve come here tonight as a celebration of Diwali. A testament to the fight of good over evil. To all the South Asian voters here today, you can be the light that guides us out of this darkness.”

Community partners for the event included Hindus for Abdul, Umeed, Emgage MI, The Michigan College Democrats, 99 Coalition, AAPI Victory Fund, Hindus for Human Rights Action, Democratic Bangladeshi Caucus, Go Grow Playrooms, and People’s Coalition.