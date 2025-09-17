Indian American hoteliers host 4th annual ‘HerOwnership’ conference

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Asian American Hotel Owners Association, AAHOA, made up mainly of Indian American members, held its 4th Annual HerOwnerhip Conference September 11 and 12, at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

The theme of the Conference was “Guiding Light: Leading with Strength, Shining with Purpose” and it attracted women hoteliers from across the country.

With educational sessions focused on creating a sustainable hotel operation, marketing and storytelling, and using artificial intelligence for women entrepreneurs, the conference showcased the growing impact of women in hospitality and the strong community behind their continued success, a Sept. 17, press release from AAHOA said.

“Women hoteliers are essential forces in today’s hospitality industry,” AAHOA Chairman Kamalesh (KP) Patel is quoted saying in the press release. “They are leading multimillion-dollar businesses, building strong teams, and contributing meaningfully to their communities.”

Conferences like HerOwnership aren’t just about inspiration, he noted, they are about equipping women with the tools, connections, and confidence to take ownership of their future in this industry.

Among the high profile guests at the Conference was Hilton Head Island Mayor Alan Perry, who issued a proclamation declaring September 11–12 as AAHOA HerOwnership Days.

Mayor Perry said the conference’s theme “reflects the core mission of inspiring women to step into leadership roles within their businesses, communities, and beyond.”

The keynote speaker was Amy Diehl, Ph.D., an award-winning information technology executive and leading expert on gender bias. She is the author of GLASS WALLS: Shattering the Six Gender Bias Barriers Still Holding Women Back at Work.

“Women make up more than 50 percent of the hospitality workforce but hold less than 10 percent of hotel ownership roles,” pointed out AAHOA President & CEO Laura Lee Blake. This Conference was meant to close that gap, the place where ambition meets opportunity.

The event featured sponsored sessions focused on innovative financing strategies (Red Roof) and what it takes to win using vision to value (M3).

There were also two pre-conference masterclasses: Davonne Reeves with The Vonne Group on capital strategies and Gauthier, Murphy & Houghtaling on driving results in property claim disputes. DISH Business sponsored the Seaside Soiree Reception.

“The best part of HerOwnership is how it blends practical learning with genuine connection,” said Purnima Patel, AAHOA Women Hoteliers Director, Eastern Division. “You could feel the encouragement in every room—from panels and breakouts to casual hallway chats. We’re creating a culture where women lift as they lead, and that’s how real change happens.”

“HerOwnership continues to be a space where women can explore ownership with real guidance and community support,” said Arti Patel, AAHOA Women Hoteliers Director, Western Division. “So many attendees left the event not just inspired, but ready. Ready to take the next step, make their first investment, or grow their existing business. That’s the power of a room full of women who believe in each other.”