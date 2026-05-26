Indian-American Filmmakers Represent Independent Cinema at Cannes 2026

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CANNES, France — Indian-American filmmakers Hemant M. Pandya and Nita Pednekar represented independent cinema at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, attending the international event as officially accredited film industry delegates.

Representing the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival and Friday Films LLC, the filmmakers participated in gala screenings, world premieres, networking events and meetings focused on international film collaborations during the festival in Cannes, France.

Pandya said the experience extended far beyond the glamour typically associated with Cannes.

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“For true filmmakers, Cannes is ultimately about cinema, storytelling and global artistic exchange,” he said. “The red carpet is an added privilege, but the real inspiration comes from witnessing extraordinary films and connecting with filmmakers from across the world.”

The filmmakers also praised the organization and hospitality of the festival, which drew thousands of attendees from around the world.

This year’s festival lineup featured films and storytellers from a wide range of countries and cultures. Pandya and Pednekar said they were particularly encouraged by the strong presence of independent and socially driven cinema.

Among the films that stood out for them were Elephants in the Fog, a critically recognized film from Nepal, and India’s Shadows of the Moonless Nights (Parchave Masseah Rataan De), which they said demonstrated how authentic storytelling can resonate internationally regardless of budget or commercial scale.

The duo also attended events at the Bharat Pavilion, a networking and collaboration platform for Indian filmmakers, producers, actors and international industry professionals. The pavilion hosted discussions on co-productions, global partnerships and the future of Indian cinema internationally.

During the festival, Pandya and Pednekar introduced two upcoming international projects being developed through Friday Films LLC.

The first, Love, Loathe & Life, is described as an emotional drama inspired by a real-life hate crime that explores themes of identity, humanity and healing.

The second project, She Was…//?, is a psychological thriller centered on guilt, trauma and the emotional consequences of road rage.

“Cannes reminded us that there is tremendous hope for independent filmmakers who truly believe in meaningful storytelling,” Pednekar said. “Honest cinema will always find its audience somewhere in the world.”

Pandya and Pednekar said they plan to continue developing internationally focused independent film projects while promoting cultural exchange and meaningful cinema through the New Jersey Indian & International Film Festival.