Indian American engineer Niranjan Shah honored on Sardar Patel’s 151st birth anniversary

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Chicago-based engineering entrepreneur recognized for five decades of infrastructure development, civic leadership and public service

VALLABH VIDYANAGAR, India — Indian American engineer, entrepreneur and civic leader Niranjan S. Shah has been recognized as a distinguished alumnus of Sardar Patel University in Gujarat as India commemorated the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Oct. 31.

The recognition celebrates Shah’s journey from a small village in Gujarat to becoming a prominent engineering entrepreneur and community leader in the United States, where his career has spanned more than five decades.

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According to a news release announcing the recognition, former President Joe Biden also issued a letter honoring Shah and commemorating Sardar Patel’s legacy, highlighting the connection between education, professional achievement and public service.

Shah, who grew up in Pratapnagar in Gujarat’s Narmada district, overcame modest economic circumstances to pursue higher education. He graduated from Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya in 1967, benefiting from the support and sacrifices of his family and community.

His early years in Vallabh Vidyanagar were influenced by the educational and nation-building ideals associated with Sardar Patel. Shah has also credited leaders such as H.M. Patel with inspiring his commitment to public service and community development.

After immigrating to the United States, Shah settled in Chicago, where he co-founded Globetrotters Engineering Corp. in 1974. The company went on to participate in several major infrastructure projects, establishing itself as a significant contributor to the city’s development.

Among the firm’s notable projects are Chicago’s Deep Tunnel Project, Navy Pier, McCormick Place, John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and O’Hare International Airport.

The company’s work on the Deep Tunnel Project received national recognition through the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Outstanding Civil Engineering Achievement Award.

Beyond engineering and business, Shah has played an active role in civic affairs and public service, building relationships with government officials and contributing to initiatives aimed at strengthening communities and institutions.

During the Clinton administration, Shah received a presidential appointment, confirmed by the U.S. Senate, to the Board of Trustees of the Barry Goldwater Scholarship and Excellence in Education Foundation. He was also appointed to the National Institute of Building Sciences.

His contributions have earned him several prestigious honors, including the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and India’s Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award for Community Leadership, presented by then-President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

Shah’s family has continued its involvement in strengthening relations between India and the United States. His daughter, Smita Shah, serves as chair of the Delhi Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International, promoting cultural exchange and closer ties between Chicago and India.

For Shah, the recognition on Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary holds special significance because it reconnects him with the community and educational institutions that shaped his early life.

“I grew up in a village that was poor in economic terms, but extraordinarily rich in caring, kindness and community,” Shah said.

Recalling his departure from Pratapnagar to pursue his ambitions, Shah described how more than 200 villagers gathered at a dusty bus stand to bid him farewell.

“Some gave me one, two or five rupees, whatever they could afford, and placed a tilak on my forehead to protect a village boy setting out into the wider world,” he said.

Shah said he has never forgotten the generosity and encouragement of the people who supported him during his formative years.

“My story is not simply about success. It is about education, helping one another, giving back and creating opportunity for the next generation,” he said. “If my journey inspires even ten young students to believe in what is possible, that would be a meaningful tribute to Sardar Patel.”

Shah has frequently emphasized that individual success is built upon the efforts of families, teachers, institutions and communities that provide opportunities for future generations.

His recognition comes as India celebrates the legacy of Sardar Patel, the country’s first deputy prime minister, whose contributions to national unity, education and institution-building continue to influence generations.

For Shah, the honor represents more than a celebration of professional accomplishments. It underscores the importance of remembering one’s roots and using personal success to expand opportunities for others.

His five-decade journey from rural Gujarat to the forefront of Chicago’s engineering and civic community reflects the lasting impact of education, determination and public service.