Indian American elected officials and leaders meet Parliamentary delegation from India

New Jersey State Senators Raj Mukherji and Vin Gopal, attended a reception for an Indian Parliamentary delegation visiting the US.

The Parliamentary delegation was hosted by India’s Consul General in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan and held at the Indian Consulate in New York October 13, 2025.

The delegation was led by P.P. Chaudhary included N. K. Premachandran, Dr. Nishikant Dubey, Poonam Maadam, Vivek Tankha, Captain Brijesh Chowta, Vamsi Gaddam, Bharat Mathukumilli, Rajeev Rai, S. Phangnon Konyak, Dr. Medha Kulkarni, and Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, according to a Facebook post @IndiainNewYork.

About 90 leaders of Indian American Community joined them for an interactive session.

The delegation lauded the diaspora’s contributions to the US- India partnership and for promoting India in various meaningful ways, the Consulate said. They also welcomed the Indian-American community to be part of the ‘Developed India 2047’ journey.