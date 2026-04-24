Indian American Candidate For Maine Governor Unveils Small Business Plan

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Democratic candidate for Governor Dr. Nirav Shah released “Maine’s Small Business Future: A Plan to Cut Red Tape, Support Growth, and Strengthen Main Streets,” April 24, 2026. It is described as “a comprehensive plan to make it easier to start, grow, and sustain a small business in Maine,” a press release from his campaign said.

Small businesses make up 99% of all businesses in Maine and employ more than half of the state’s workforce, he Shah campaign noted. Yet, too many entrepreneurs face unnecessary barriers to getting started or expanding, it adds.

“Dr. Shah’s plan focuses on cutting through outdated systems, supporting entrepreneurs, and investing in the infrastructure Maine’s economy needs to grow,” the former Obama administration official’s campaign contends.

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“This plan is built on a simple conviction: when Maine makes it easier to start, grow, and pass on a business, everything else follows,” said Dr. Shah. “Stronger schools, healthier communities, young people who can afford to stay. Maine doesn’t have to choose between its character and its prosperity. The right policies make them the same thing.”

The campaign says the plan comes after months of engagement with small business owners across Maine, many of whom described outdated filing systems, disconnected agencies, and barriers to hiring and growth.

“As Governor, I will remove the barriers that slow small businesses down, back the entrepreneurs who are already here, and grow Maine’s economy in a way that strengthens every community in the state,” Shah said.

Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline praised the plan’s focus on small businesses and community-driven growth.

“This plan reflects what small business owners across Maine are actually experiencing,” said Sheline. “It focuses on cutting red tape, supporting growth, and making sure communities have the tools they need to succeed.”

Key Components of the Plan Include: