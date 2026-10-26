Indian American businessman Harry Singh Bolla hosts fundraiser for Bruce Blakeman

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HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — Indian American businessman Harry Singh Bolla hosted a fundraiser Oct. 16 for Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, bringing together business and community leaders at Pearl Banquet Hall in Hicksville.

Bolla, chairman, president and CEO of Bolla Oil Corp., expressed his support for Blakeman’s campaign and highlighted economic opportunity, entrepreneurship and public safety as issues important to New York residents.

The gathering included members of the Indian American community, among them Gary Sikka, president of the American Punjabi Society, and Dr. Deepak Nandi. Joseph Cairo, chairman of the Nassau County Republican Committee, also attended.

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Bolla immigrated to New York from a village in Punjab, India, in 1983 at age 21 and went on to build Bolla Oil into a major Indian American-owned business enterprise in the region. He has also been involved in philanthropy and community initiatives benefiting Indian Americans and the broader community.

“I came to America with a dream and built my business through hard work, determination, and the opportunities this great country provided,” Bolla said.

“As someone who has spent decades building businesses and creating jobs, I appreciate the importance of policies that encourage entrepreneurship, support hardworking families, and promote economic growth,” he added. “I believe Bruce Blakeman understands these priorities, and I am proud to support his candidacy for governor of New York.”

Blakeman is challenging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in the Nov. 3 election. His campaign has focused on affordability, public safety and economic development, according to the news release.

The fundraiser also reflected the increasing involvement of Indian American business leaders in New York’s civic and political life, with entrepreneurs engaging with candidates and elected officials on economic, public safety and community issues.