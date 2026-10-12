Indian American Association Of Lehigh Valley, PA, Holds Joyous Diwali Celebrations

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The Indian American Association of Lehigh Valley (IAALV) celebrated Diwali Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Saucon Valley High School, Hellerton, PA, from 1 pm into late evening.

Among the attendees was Congress Ryan Mackenzie, R-PA, who spoke at the event.

Deputy Consul General Vishal Harsh representing the Indian Consulate in New York, also joined the celebrations.

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“The celebrations beautifully showcased the rich cultural heritage, diversity, traditions and strong community spirit of the Indian diaspora, and people-to-people ties between India and the United States,” the Indian Consulate of New York said in its X.com website.