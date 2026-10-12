Indian American Association Of Lehigh Valley, PA, Holds Joyous Diwali Celebrations

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The Indian American Association of Lehigh Valley (IAALV) celebrated Diwali Saturday, October 10, 2026, at Saucon Valley High School, Hellerton, PA, from 1 pm into late evening.

Among the attendees was Congress Ryan Mackenzie, R-PA, who spoke at the event.

Deputy Consul General Vishal Harsh representing the Indian Consulate in New York, also joined the celebrations.

Organizers and high-profile attendees on stage at the Diwali celebrations hosted by the community organization, Indian American Association of Lehigh Valley, October 10, 2026, at Hellerton, PA. PHOTOS X.com @IndiaInNewYork
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“The celebrations beautifully showcased the rich cultural heritage, diversity, traditions and strong community spirit of the Indian diaspora, and people-to-people ties between India and the United States,” the Indian Consulate of New York said in its X.com website.

Left, India’s Deputy Consul General Vishal Harsh, and Republican Congressman Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania, pose for a photo. Right, cultural performances at the Diwali celebrations hosted by the Indian American Association of Lehigh Valley, October 10, 2026. PHOTO: X.com @IndiaInNewYork

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