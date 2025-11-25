Indian Ambassador highlights opportunities for science, tech, AI cooperation with US

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Washington DC, November 25: India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra met Congressman Jay Obernolte and held discussions with him to enhance the cooperation between India and the US in areas such as science, technology, artificial intelligence and innovation.

In a post on X, he said, “Enjoyed my conversation with Rep. @JayObernolte , Chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Research and Technology Subcommittee. Highlighted opportunities for stronger cooperation in science, tech, AI & innovation.”

He also held a conversation with Francis Pedraza, the founder of Invisible Technologies on evolving innovation and technology. He shared that Pedraza’s Eternity Civilization Foundation is working on an ambitious project to translate the works of the ancient Nalanda library using AI tools.

Ambassador Kwatra wrote on X, “Had a fascinating and instructive conversation with @francispedraza, founder of Invisible Technologies, on the evolving world of technology, innovation, and their contribution to the larger cause of serving our society.Mr Pedraza’s Eternity Civilization Foundation is working on an ambitious initiative to translate the crucial works of the ancient Indian Great Library of Nalanda using AIassisted methods”

Earlier, he held an roundtable discussion with the experts at the Heritage Foundation, a “strong supporter of the India-US ties”, and shared his thoughts on developments under “key pillars” of India-US strategic partnership.

In a post on X, Kwatra said, “Had an excellent roundtable discussion with the experts at the @Heritage Foundation, a strong supporter of the India-U.S. ties. I shared my thoughts on developments under key pillars of our strategic partnership, including shared economic priorities, a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade arrangement and oil and gas trade”.

He previously met US Congressman Riley Moore and held discussions on advancing the India-US cooperation across key areas such as security, energy and trade.

In a post on X, he said, “Pleased to meet with @RepRileyMoore. Our productive discussion covered major opportunities for advancing India-US cooperation across several key sectors- security, energy, and trade.”

Last week, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said there is “no pause or

hiatus” in the relationship with the United States, which is very strategic for both countries and that there will be “good news” on the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) as and when “right balance” is reached.