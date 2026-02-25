India-US will resume trade talks with more clarity on tariffs, minister says

- ADVERTISEMENT -



NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (Reuters) – India will resume talks on a proposed trade deal with the U.S. as soon as there is more clarity, its trade minister said on Tuesday, days after President Donald Trump’s tariffs were invalidated, causing the two sides to delay negotiations.

Indian minister Piyush Goyal’s comments follow Trump’s warning to trading partners against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the U.S. after his emergency tariffs were struck down by the Supreme Court.

Since the court order, Trump has announced a temporary 10% duty on all nations, including India, and promised to raise it to 15% – the maximum allowed under the statute he has resorted to.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

An Indian delegation was set to leave for Washington last Sunday for talks to finalise an interim trade deal but cancelled the trip. Prior to the Supreme Court ruling both countries had agreed on a framework for the U.S. to cut tariffs on India to 18% from 50% – a rate that previously included a 25% punitive tariff for New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.

Goyal’s comments signal India’s intent to reach a deal with the U.S. despite Trump’s weakened legal authority on tariffs.

Goyal was speaking at an event by local financial daily Business Standard in New Delhi.

He also said India is open to taking a calibrated approach to allowing Chinese investments, as the two Asian neighbors rebuild ties strained from a deadly border clash in 2020.