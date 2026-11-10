India, US continuing talks to finalise first tranche of trade deal, official says

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FILE PHOTO: U.S. and Indian flags are displayed ahead of a meeting between Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (not pictured) at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2025. REUTERS/Bing Guan/Pool/File Photo

Nov 10 (Reuters) – India is continuing talks with the US to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade deal, and US officials visited the country earlier this month for discussions, an Indian official told reporters on Tuesday.

Discussions earlier this month centred on customs and trade facilitation issues, the official added.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump’s Republican ​Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of the US Congress.

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With some races still undecided, Democrats scored their biggest victory in the ​House of Representatives since at least 2008 while flipping Senate seats in traditionally conservative ​states including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.

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