India, US continuing talks to finalise first tranche of trade deal, official says

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Nov 10 (Reuters) – India is continuing talks with the US to finalise the first tranche of a bilateral trade deal, and US officials visited the country earlier this month for discussions, an Indian official told reporters on Tuesday.

Discussions earlier this month centred on customs and trade facilitation issues, the official added.

The comments come after US President Donald Trump’s Republican ​Party suffered heavy losses in the November 3 midterm elections, losing control of both chambers of the US Congress.

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With some races still undecided, Democrats scored their biggest victory in the ​House of Representatives since at least 2008 while flipping Senate seats in traditionally conservative ​states including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.