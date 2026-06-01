India, U.S. near trade pact; tariff terms hinge on Section 301 relief, source says

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NEW DELHI, June 1 (Reuters) – India is likely to discuss Washington’s Section 301 investigation and potential tariff measures with U.S. trade officials, as the two nations seek to finalize a deal, an Indian government source said on Monday, June 1, 2026.

A US delegation led by chief negotiator Brendan Lynch will hold three-day talks with Indian trade officials in New Delhi starting Tuesday.

In February, the two nations reached an initial understanding for a trade deal but negotiations slowed down after U.S. President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

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After the court order, the Trump administration launched investigations under Section 301 of ​the Trade Act of 1974, into unfair trade practices against several trading partners including India, while imposing a blanket 10% tariff.

In talks with Lynch and his team, New Delhi will seek relief from tariffs emerging from the probe, an Indian trade source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as details of the planned talks are confidential, told reporters.

“India has to discuss tariff rate, 301 probe impact, and aim for competitive tariff rate versus direct competition,” said the source, adding the deal could be agreed if “we get the terms fair, equitable, and balanced.”

India is also seeking tariff treatment that would give it an advantage over competing manufacturing hubs in Asia as it seeks to strengthen its position in global supply chains, the source said.

The official said India expected preferential tariff rates compared with developing countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia, including Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could visit India once the broad contours of the agreement are finalised, the source added, signalling progress in the negotiations.

The talks come as India seeks greater access to the U.S. market while navigating trade frictions over tariffs and other regulatory measures.