India throws Diet Coke parties as Iran war disrupts supplies

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NEW DELHI, May 5 (Reuters) – “Diet Coke parties” are in vogue across India as bars and restaurants tap into a social media frenzy sparked by a shortage of the cola linked to the Iran war.

Unlike most other markets, Diet Coke is sold only in cans in India, making the Coca-Cola beverage more vulnerable to supply chain disruptions caused by shipments stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. Amid a supply squeeze, Diet Coke cans can still be scooped up online but in limited quantities.

Indian pubs and social media influencers have spotted a chance to profit from the scarcity, organizing parties that come with a $10 to $16 entry fee and offer access to Diet Coke as well as music and alcohol and activities like can decoration and themed T-shirt painting.

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In New Delhi, revellers dressed in Diet Coke-themed attire experimented by mixing the drink with local spices, jalapenos and honey. At a Mumbai event, entry tickets doubled as raffle entries, with two winners taking home 50 Diet Coke cans each.

“We had a cocktail menu which we call Coke-tails. The idea was to bring fans together,” said 25-year-old marketing executive Ishika Gupta, who calls herself a “big Diet Coke fan”.

She was the first to throw a Diet Coke party in India last week and plans to organise more, and is now holding discussions with Coca-Cola given the trend.

“The company reached out to see if more events can be done,” she told Reuters.

Coca-Cola did not respond to Reuters queries.

‘CULT OF DIET COKE’

Coca-Cola and Pepsi count India as a major growth market, and with the exception of Diet Coke most of their drinks are sold in plastic and glass bottles, as well as cans.

A Ninecamp Ventures restaurant is hosting a party near New Delhi next week where it will offer “Diet Coke on the house” with snacks for $16. Ninecamp CEO Chaitanya Mathur told Reuters organisers had requested 500 Coke cans, which they had in stock.

“For the young people it’s about scarcity being a premise of the entire event. That’s where the fun is – the less there is of something is when they want more of it,” said Mathur.

Diet Coke is also a preferred alcohol mixer in India, often paired with rum. It is also popular among health-conscious consumers and its shortage has seen social media flooded with humorous memes showing people hoarding the cans in India.

Retail chain Broadway is using the shortage to promote its upcoming New Delhi event, saying “In light of the great Diet Coke shortage of 2026 … we’re turning our space into a full-blown Diet Coke experience.”

Its 999 rupees ($10) ticket will bring together burgers, Diet Coke, vintage art and custom T-shirt painting, said Broadway CEO Sankalp Kathuria.

“It’s a love letter to the cult of Diet Coke,” he said.