India Secures 60 Days Of Oil Supply Amid Hormuz Disruption

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NEW DELHI, March 26 (Reuters) – India has secured crude oil supplies for the next 60 days, ensuring stable fuel supplies in the country despite disruption in shipments from the Middle East, the oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

India, the world’s third biggest oil consumer and importer, was buying over 40% of its oil imports from the Middle East. Those supplies are disrupted due to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Higher availability of crude in global markets, mainly from the Western hemisphere, has helped offset the shortfall, the government said.

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Taking advantage of a temporary U.S. waiver, Indian refiners have also ramped up purchases of Russian crude, securing millions of barrels to fill the supply gap.

“Despite the situation at the Strait of Hormuz, India is today receiving more crude oil from its 41-plus suppliers across the world than what was previously arriving through the Strait,” the ministry said.

As a net exporter of petroleum products, India’s domestic availability of petrol and diesel remains structurally secure, the government said.

The world’s fourth-largest refiner has oil and fuel stocks sufficient to meet 60 days of demand, against a total storage capacity of 74 days, it added.

“Nearly two months of steady supply is available for every Indian citizen, regardless of what happens globally. The next two months of crude procurement have also been secured,” it added.

India has asked refiners to maximise production of liquefied petroleum gas, used as cooking fuel, as the nation was buying 90% of its LPG imports from the Middle East.

Domestic daily LPG production has been increased by 40% to 50,000 metric tons against a requirement of 80,000 tons, it said.

In addition, Indian companies have secured 800,000 tons of LPG cargoes from the United States, Russia, Australia, and other countries, it said.

These shipments, arriving across India’s 22 LPG import terminals, provide roughly one month of assured supply, with further procurement underway, the government said.