India says developments in Gulf region cause ‘great anxiety’

NEW DELHI, March 3 (Reuters) – The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and the crisis it has triggered in the Gulf region have evoked great anxiety for India, New Delhi said on Tuesday, (March 3), as it reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to secure an “early end to the conflict”.

The U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran entered its fourth day on Tuesday, as explosions tore through Tehran and Beirut and global financial markets slid at the prospect of a prolonged disruption to global energy supplies.

India has high stakes in the Gulf region as an estimated 10 million Indians live and work there. It is also critical to New Delhi’s trade, energy and supply chains.

Some Indian nationals have already been killed or are missing after the attacks, the official spokesperson of India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Indian embassy in Oman had confirmed the death of an Indian national on board the Marshall Islands-flagged product tanker MKD VYOM, that was hit by a projectile on Sunday.

“As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety,” the statement said.

TOUGH BALANCING ACT FOR INDIA

India is walking a tightrope in the conflict, boasting historical cultural ties with Iran, strong strategic relations with Israel and close friendships with Arab countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of Arab countries and strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on them. He has also spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stressed the need for an early cessation of hostilities.

India could be among the most vulnerable if higher oil prices are sustained, analysts say. India’s oil minister assured on Tuesday that the country has sufficient energy reserves to deal with the crisis.

Indian airlines have started organizing special flights to bring home Indians stranded in the affected countries.

Among those who returned on Tuesday was Piyush Pallav, who was travelling from Delhi to London and was stranded in Dubai since Saturday.

“It is business as usual there but our families here were in bad shape,” he said. “We were stuck there so we knew the situation on ground, but hearing about missiles from far is more scary.”