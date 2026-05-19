India Proudly Participates in Skokie Festival of Cultures 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



SKOKIE, Ill. — The two-day Skokie Festival of Cultures concluded May 17 after bringing together communities from around the world in a vibrant celebration of cultural diversity, unity and heritage.

India made a colorful and memorable contribution to the annual multicultural event, with community members Smiteshbhai and Smitaben Shah organizing a beautifully decorated Indian cultural booth that attracted visitors throughout the festival. Their warm hospitality and traditional henna art were appreciated by attendees of all ages and backgrounds.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

One of the highlights of the Indian presentation was a graceful and energetic dance performance by longtime community leader Usha Kamaria, whose presentation reflected the richness and elegance of Indian culture and received enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The festival’s grand finale featured a lively Hindu Holi celebration organized by Susan Patel. Known as the Festival of Colors, Holi symbolizes unity, positivity and joy. The celebration brought together people from diverse ethnic and cultural communities, many of whom enthusiastically participated in the colorful festivities accompanied by music, laughter and dancing.

Children, families and seniors joined the celebration, creating an atmosphere filled with excitement, harmony and community spirit. Organizers said the event highlighted the ability of cultural festivals to bring people together and strengthen understanding among communities.

Although some attendees departed early because of prior commitments and missed the Holi festivities, organizers said the celebration left a lasting impression on participants and visitors alike.

Special thanks were extended to Karan Sood, Smiteshbhai Shah and Atul Gandhiji for sharing photographs and videos from the celebration.

Organizers also expressed gratitude to all participants, volunteers, sponsors and the Village of Skokie for supporting and helping make the festival a successful and memorable cultural gathering.

The Skokie Festival of Cultures, held annually at Oakton Park in Skokie, Illinois, has celebrated multiculturalism since 1991. What began with participation from 14 cultures and approximately 1,000 attendees has grown into one of the region’s premier multicultural festivals, now featuring more than 30 cultures and attracting over 25,000 visitors annually.

The festival features international music and dance performances, arts and crafts, cultural exhibits, children’s activities, global cuisine and the event’s signature international flag display. Over the years, it has received state and national recognition for excellence in arts and cultural programming.

The festival was originally initiated in 1990 through a collaborative effort involving the Skokie Ethnic Diversity Committee, Skokie Human Relations Commission, Skokie Park District, Rotary Club of Skokie, Village of Skokie and the Skokie Public Library.