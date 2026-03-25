India Philanthropy Alliance announces 7th Annual Youth Essay Competition

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The India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA), a U.S.-based coalition of nonprofit organizations focused on India, recently announced its 7th Annual Youth Essay Competition. This year’s theme, #YouthWithPurpose, highlights the role young people can play in creating a better future for India and the world, with critical thinking, problem-solving, and writing, a press release from IPA said.

Held since 2020, the Youth Essay Competition’s goal is to encourage students to research what they consider one of the most pressing issues facing India today and write an essay that examines the challenges and offers potential solutions.

“We believe that young people bring fresh perspectives to complex social challenges and can inspire innovative solutions,” said Alex Counts, Executive Director of the India Philanthropy Alliance. “This competition reinforces that students have the power to shape India’s future through creative ideas and a commitment to making a difference.”

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Essays will be evaluated separately in Middle School and High School categories by a panel of nonprofit professionals. Each year, approximately ten standout essays are selected for publication on the India Philanthropy Alliance website.

Winners in each category will have the opportunity to present their ideas at a national gathering of philanthropists, business leaders, and nonprofit executives in the fall. In addition, winners will be able to direct a $1,000 grant to the charitable organization of their choice. Runners-up will be able to direct a $500 grant to a nonprofit they select, and their essays will be promoted through IPA’s website and social media channels.

The deadline for essay submissions is July 1, 2026. Winners will be notified in early September and invited to attend and speak at a major philanthropy conference in Dallas, Texas, on September 29. Airfare and accommodations for the two winners will be provided by IPA.

The Youth Essay Competition is sponsored by Sehgal Foundation, Ujala Foundation, Mamta Bhandari, and the Gupta Giving Fund.

About the India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA)

The India Philanthropy Alliance (http://www.indiaphilanthropyalliance.org) is a coalition of nonprofit, philanthropic, and charitable organizations that mobilize people and funding in the United States (and elsewhere) for development and poverty-reduction programs in India. The twenty-two core network organizations include Aarti for Girls, Agastya USA, Akanksha Education Fund, Akshaya Patra, American India Foundation, etc.