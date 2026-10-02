India Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi On 157th Birth Anniversary

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From the President of India, Droupadi Murmu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and leaders of the Opposition, and of various states, as well as ordinary citizens, India paid tribute to its ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi, whose 157th birthday falls on October 2.

President Murmu said Gandhi’s life and ideals are widely respected by the global community and noted that in an atmosphere of war and conflict in many parts of the world, affecting all nations, “Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence becomes even more relevant.” India is advancing towards the national goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, with priority being given to the values of empathy and inclusion to ensure that no citizen is deprived of the benefits of development, she said, and that vision reflects Gandhi’s spirit of Sarvodaya.

“On the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, let us reaffirm our commitment to building an empowered, developed and Atmanirbhar Bharat through our ethical conduct and active participation,” Murmu said.

Mahatma Gandhi Quotes (Source: UN.org)

Non-violence is not a garment to be put on and off at will. Its seat is in the heart and it must be inseparable part of our very being.

There is no way to peace, peace is the way

Non-violence is a weapon of the strong.

Non-violence and truth are inseparable and presuppose one another.

We may never be strong enough to be entirely nonviolent in thought, word and deed. But we must keep nonviolence as our goal and make strong progress towards it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and shared a message on X. “Revered Bapu’s entire life is a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion and service that will continue to guide humanity in every era,” PM Modi said. He also shared verses from the Bhagavad Gita — “Adveshta sarva-bhutanam, maitrah karuna eva cha. Nirmamo nirahankarah, sama-duhkha-sukhah kshami.”

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2105842732044554598

In another X post, PM Modi said, “May Bapu’s timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat.”

He also shared a video with a voiceover, saying October 2 holds significance for every Indian and recalling the global influence of Gandhi’s thoughts.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts have inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi was such an individual that, despite remaining so far away from political power, even today he reigns over the hearts of hundreds of millions of people,” Modi said.

PM Modi also recalled Gandhi’s emphasis on Swadeshi and Khadi and urged people to purchase at least one Khadi product on October 2 and say with pride, “This is Swadeshi!”

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Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of his 157th birth anniversary, as leaders and citizens across the country observed Gandhi Jayanti and remembered his message of peace, non-violence and cleanliness.

They reached Rajghat and attended the Sarva-Dharma Prarthana held at Gandhi’s samadhi to mark the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

“Truth, non-violence, and fearlessness – these are Bapu’s greatest legacy. They taught us never to bow before injustice; standing firm with truth and non-violence is true strength,” Rahul Gandhi posted. They also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Kirti Mandir in Porbandar on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Friday and attended a prayer meeting held to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Indian embassies and consulates around the globe paid tribute Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion. And community organizations have planned ceremonies throughout the United States.