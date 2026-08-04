India opens probe after Air India Airbus jet suffers sudden altitude loss

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Aug 4 (Reuters) – Indian authorities have opened an investigation into an Air India Airbus A320neo aircraft after it experienced a “momentary altitude variation” during its flight, the government said on Tuesday.

The authorities have secured the aircraft’s Flight Data Recorder and Cockpit Voice Recorder for examination, the government said.

Here are more details:

- ADVERTISEMENT -

• Earlier on Tuesday, Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude during cruise, the airline said.

• The flight, which was carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, landed safely in Delhi at 5:37 a.m. GMT

• Airbus did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

• Eight passengers and four crew members were injured and taken to hospital for medical evaluation, the government said.

• The airline said it had informed relevant regulators, was cooperating with the investigation and had notified the aircraft manufacturer.

• The aircraft was a 7-year-old Airbus aircraft, according to Flightradar24.