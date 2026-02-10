India–Israel–U.S. Friendship highlighted at FIA-Chicago’s 77th Republic Day celebration

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Chicago, February 7, 2026: FIA-Chicago (est. 1980) celebrated the 77th Republic Day of Bharat (India) commemmorating the adoption of India’s Constitution in 1950. The event falls on January 26 every year.

More than 340 people attended the event and many described the program as historic, a press release from organizers said.

“The celebration, held at Haridham Swaminarayana Mandir in Schaumburg, Illinois, reflected the Indian diaspora’s enduring bond with the motherland, blending tradition with contemporary expressions of national pride,” the FIA Chicago-1980 press release said.

Among the attendees was Consul General of India Somnath Ghose; Honorable Consul General of Israel Elad Strohmayer and his staff; FIA Trustee Director Dr. Bharat Barai; Trustees Kanti Patel and Raj Patel; Executives Anil Singh, Joy (Dipen) Shah, and Amar Upadhyay; Haribhai from Bhartiya Senior center; Sanjay Vora, president of FLEXTRON; Harish Kolasani from India Hub; Krishna and Meghna Bansal from ICO; Vinesh Virani, President of VHP-A Chicago; Vandana Jhingan from TV-Asia; Dipali Sawant, President of Maratha Mandal; Chetan Rege from Hindu Swayam Sewak Sangh, Gurmeet Singh, President of Punjabi Association; Ravindra Kumar Jha, CEO of SBI Chicago branch; Naresh shah, President of Senior Club, Rameshbhai Choksi, President of Senior Center; Rajendra Thakkar from Jalaram Mandir, Sandeep Patel from ISCON, Devesh Pandit from Hindu Swayam Sewak Sangh; Pramod Joshi, Fine arts commissioner of Skokie; Smitesh Shah from MAFS/UMAS; Avatanas Kumar from INDIC; Sanjay Shah from Jain Center, Volunteers Manish Patel from ShreeSanatan EcoSystem, Nitin Surti from VHPA, emcee Nimisha Patel from VHP-a, Hashmukh Patel from OF-BJP; Neelam Singh and Arunima Singh from Karni Sena; Deputy Consul General of Israel Delphine and Jack ; Anna, and other Jewish friends; and many community leaders graced the event from start to finish.

Sunil Shah, chairman of the other FIA, attended the event with his team, sending a strong message that organizations can maintain their identity while co-existing in unity, the press release said.

The program began with a moment of silence to honor Bangladeshi Hindu victims of targeted attacks on religious minorities. A cultural presentation marked the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the iconic patriotic song.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Ghosh highlighted India’s progress in economic and entrepreneurial development, as well as in science and technology. He also noted the civilizational similarities between India and Israel, describing both nations as enduring beacons of democracy in a challenging neighborhood.

Consul General Strohmayer said India and Israel share a strong and enduring friendship. He emphasized that the civilizational bond between the two nations spans millennia, rooted in shared values of resilience, pluralism, and the pursuit of knowledge.

Dr. Bharat Barai, Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee and FIA Trustee Director, spoke on India’s freedom struggle and the adoption of the Constitution. He warned the diaspora about the challenges in India and Israel’s neighborhood, highlighted atrocities against Hindus in Pakistan and Bangladesh, and condemned terrorism carried out in the name of Islamic Jihad.

Hemant Patel, President of FIA, emphasized the strong friendship between Israel, India, and the United States, calling it the need of the hour to collectively combat religious extremism. He shared reflections from his recent visit to Israel as part of an Indian-American delegation. In an emotional message, he said he was deeply moved at the site near the Gaza border where approximately 1,200 to 1,400 innocent Israelis were killed and burnt alive on October 7, 2023. He noted that such atrocities are not new to the world, recalling similar tragedies witnessed in India, Sydney, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and other parts of the world. He urged the global community to examine the root causes of terrorism/extremism and act decisively.

He also praised the Constitution of Bharat and expressed support for moving toward a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) — one nation under one law.

Organizers dwelt on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, which was written in Sanskrit and portrays India as a loving mother; a song that inspired freedom fighters during British rule. Yash Desai rendered a soulful Vande Mataram, Darshana Patel sang Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. Divya Prakashini of Divya Nritya Kuchipudi performed a dance to both songs. “In pin-drop silence, the audience was immersed in deep patriotic emotion, with many moved to tears,” organizers said. Mihir Acharya also gave stirring renditions of patriotic songs.

FIA also showcased highlights from the 2026 Republic Day celebration in the capital, New Delhi, along with milestones from its 45-year journey.

“A major highlight was the presence of the Consul General of Israel — a historic moment in FIA’s 45-year history. His participation conveyed a strong message to both communities about the importance of friendship between India, Israel, and the United States in fostering peace in the world,” FIA Chicago-1980 said in the press release.

Executive Vice President Anil Singh delivered the vote of thanks. The annual souvenir featuring sponsors’ advertisements was broadcast on the big screen. President Hemant Patel urged the diaspora to participate in the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on July 4 and August 15.