India Home to launch automated food pantry, vending machine for Queens seniors

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JAMAICA, N.Y. — India Home, a senior care organization serving New York City’s older adults, will open an automated food pantry and launch its first Smart Bites NYC vending machine Sept. 29 at Jamaica Market in Queens.

The inauguration, themed “Opening Doors to Food Access,” will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Harvest Room at Jamaica Market, 90-40 160th St. in Jamaica.

India Home said the Smart Food Pantry, powered by Zippin technology, and the Smart Bites NYC vending machine are designed to make nutritious food more accessible to seniors and other community members while reducing barriers commonly associated with traditional food distribution programs.

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The automated system will allow users to obtain fresh and healthy food options on schedules that are more convenient for them, according to the organization.

“This inauguration represents more than the opening of a pantry. It represents a new model for how we care for our communities,” India Home President Mukund Mehta said. “By combining smart technology with our commitment to dignity and community care, we’re making sure that access to healthy food is never a barrier for the people we serve.”

Dr. Vasundhara Kalasapudi, executive director of India Home and a geriatric psychiatrist, said dependable access to nutritious food can have a significant impact on seniors’ health and independence.

“I’ve seen firsthand how something as simple as reliable access to healthy food can be the difference between a senior thriving and a senior struggling in isolation,” Kalasapudi said. She said the new pantry and vending machine will allow seniors to obtain food on their own time and with greater dignity.

The initiative is supported by GrowNYC, Met Council, F.Y. Eye, Next50 Foundation and AstraZeneca.

India Home said the project is part of its broader effort to address food insecurity and improve access to services for older adults in Queens and across New York City.

Community members and members of the media are invited to attend the Sept. 29 inauguration and see demonstrations of the Smart Food Pantry and Smart Bites NYC vending machine.