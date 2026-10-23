India Culture Week Begins In Nebraska!

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The 1st India Culture Week in the State of Nebraska was inaugurated at Creighton University, Omaha on 21 October 2026.

Jointly organized by the Consulate General of India, in partnership with Creighton University, it showcased an Indian Film Festival, Indian Food Festival, Unveiling of the India Corner, Incredible India Photo Exhibit and a cultural dance performance showcasing the various flavors of Indian classical and contemporary dance forms, an October 23 press release from the Indian Consulate in Seattle said.

The event kicked off with the unveiling of the India Corner at Creighton’s Reinert-Alumni Memorial Library, the first India Corner in Nebraska. A gift from the Government of India to the Creighton University, it holds a specially curated collection of books on India’s culture, history, cinema, art, ecology, spirituality and cuisine. An “Incredible India” Moving Photo Exhibit was also on display at the Harper Center Atrium, featuring select photographs clicked by an acclaimed Seattle-based photographer, of India’s people, places, heritage and everyday life, from the streets of New Delhi to the temples of Bhubaneswar. The photographs were taken during a CGI Seattle-organized US Pacific Northwest delegation visit to India in March 2026, which also included members from Nebraska, including the University’s Vice Provost Dr. Kari Costello.

A cultural performance by the Gurukulam Center for Indian Arts presented a range of Indian dance traditions, including Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam, Punjabi and other contemporary dances.

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The India Food Festival was a big draw, introducing fine cuisine as well as distinctive spices, flavors and regional variety.

The inaugural day concluded with the screening of the acclaimed Indian film Dangal (2016), as part of an Indian Film Festival at Creighton University.

The first India Culture Week at US Universities began in Seattle University in November 2024. Since then, India Film Festivals have reached students and communities across the US Pacific Northwest, including at prestigious venues like Museum of Pop Culture (Seattle, Washington), Shoreline College (Shoreline, Washington), University of Montana (Missoula, Montana), North Dakota State University (Fargo, North Dakota) and schools in the Bellevue and Northshore School Districts of Washington State as well as University of Nebraska – Lincoln (Nebraska), the press release noted.

The celebrations aim to bring modern India and its culture, traditions and heritage, closer to young Americans, and seeks to build interest among young Americans toward contemporary Indian studies and also strengthen people-to-people and educational ties, plus increase tourist traffic from the US Pacific Northwest into India, organizers noted in the press release.