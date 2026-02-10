India Association of Long Island swears in leadership for second term 

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Jasbir Jay Singh and his team were officially sworn in for their second term as the leadership of the INDiA Association of Long Island (IALI) for the year 2026 at an oath ceremony held in the chambers of the Nassau County Legislature in Mineola, NY.

The event was attended by prominent county and state officials and community leaders. Deputy County Executive Arthur Walsh represented Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, who was unable to attend due to commitments in Rochester related to his upcoming gubernatorial campaign. Others present included Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips and Chairman of the Human Rights Commission Bobby Kalotee.

Also present were New York State Senator Steve Rhoads, Town of Hempstead Supervisor Jen DeSena, Nassau County Legislators Scott Strauss and Rosemarie Walker, New York State Assemblyman Mike LiPetri, and Consul from the Indian Consulate of New York Tsewang Gyalston administered the oath to the office bearers.

Newly Elected IALI Leadership (2026)

President: Jasbir Jay Singh

Vice President: Ravindra Kumar

Secretary: HarGovind Gupta

Treasurer: Sujata Seth

Executive Committee Members

Deepak Bansal, Abha Bhatnagar, Ashwini Kumar Sharma, Shashi Goyal, Vinod Goyal, Mohan Sharma, Manish Byala, Vijay Khanna, Amita Karwal, Renu Kapoor, and Sanju Sharma.

In addition, Chairs and Co-Chairs of various IALI forums were also sworn in for their respective roles.

President Jasbir Jay Singh thanked all those present. He specially thanked CE Bruce Blakeman, Comptroller Elaine Phillips & Chairman Bobby K. Kalotee for providing access to the venue and their friendship with the Indian community Reflecting on his previous term, Singh said its success was made possible solely due to the dedication and teamwork of the entire leadership. He expressed confidence and optimism for an even stronger and more impactful second term.

Several elected officials and community leaders sent their warm wishes, including Republican Party Chairman Joe Cairo, Supervisor Joe Saladino, Legislator Kyra Knight, Town Clerk Kate Murray, and Ragini Srivastava. Executive Directors Lionel Chitty and Owen Naqvi were present, along with Harry Malhotra, who represented the Town of Oyster Bay.

The program began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Supervisor Jen DeSena and was smoothly conducted under the guidance of Chairman Bobby Kalotee, Shashi Malik, HarGovind Gupta, and Jasbir Jay Singh. The event ended with a dinner.