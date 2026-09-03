India Association of Buffalo Holds Successful Women’s Cricket Championship Cup Tournament

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Describing it as “an incredible weekend of cricket, sportsmanship, and community spirit!” the India Association of Buffalo hosted the recently concluded IAB Champions Cup women’s tournament. It “was an overwhelming success, bringing together our community like never before,” organizers said in an email news release.

The website of the organization, iabuffalo.org, reveals it was founded as long ago as 1981, a non-profit which seeks to represent 1,000 South Asian families in Western New York.

Close to 70 women players of all ages participated in the women’s cricket event that took place over the course of the two days. An enthusiastic crowd of 300 to 400 community members gathered at the ground to cheer on the teams and enjoy the atmosphere.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Men’s Cricket Champions Cup 20026 is scheduled to be held Saturday September 12 and 13, at Ellicott Creek Park.

“We saw numerous thrilling matches throughout the weekend, culminating in a nail-biting final that literally went down to the very last ball of the game,” the news release said.

The names of the women’s teams are creative – Diamond Dazzlers, Striking Angels.

The Diamond Dazzlers managed to retain their title and emerge as champions once again.

The Striking Angels “put up a brilliantly fought battle, falling just 5 runs short in the end to finish as the well-deserved runners-up for the year.”

Tournament Honors & Recognition of Individual Brilliance:

Champions: Diamond Dazzlers

Runners-Up: Striking Angels

Player of the Tournament: Kankshinee Shah

Best Batter of the Tournament: Kankshinee Shah

Best Bowler of the Tournament: Anushree Sutar

Emerging Player of the Tournament: Sasha Kodroli

Tournament’s Lone Half-Centurion: Nischitha Gowda (56 not out)

India Association of Buffalo thanked its board members recognizing the volunteer team with a Special Mention – Rohit Hanamane, Dr. Ridham Varsani, Ashish Sawant, Tejesh Babu, Panak Zade, Rajneesh Kolluri, Aakash Shukla, Pranav Pandey, Abhay Kumar, Subrath Maji, Sugat Wadmare, Chandu and many others.

“Thank you for your tireless effort, time, and dedication behind the scenes and on the ground. Without your unwavering support, this event simply would not have been possible,” IAB said.

It also thanked Erie County Parks and Recreation department, and specifically Nicole Roberto, for taking the time to join the event and inaugurate the tournament.

IAB thanked Mainak Diwan of D&H Distributing, for attending and conducting the presentation ceremony to honor the players.

For more photos, visit:

Pictures Day 1: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18P5XKobVK/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Pictures Day 2: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Ey6YvZHZe/?mibextid=wwXIfr