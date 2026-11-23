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NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) – India said on Monday (November 23, 2026) it will provide flood-hit Nepal with a $1.62 billion economic package, one of its largest-ever assistance commitments, as New Delhi boosts ties with its Himalayan neighbour where it competes with China for influence.

The announcement followed talks between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepali counterpart Balendra Shah, who is in New Delhi for a two-day visit — his first bilateral trip abroad since coming to power in March.

The visit comes nearly three months after a devastating Himalayan flood swept through Nepal, killing some 1,500 people, leaving 5,200 missing and presumed dead, and destroying roads, bridges, schools, homes and livelihoods.

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The economic package aims to give fresh impetus to Nepal’s reconstruction and long-term development, Modi said, addressing the media after the talks, with Shah standing beside him.

“Our commitment will be to help affected families get their lives back on track, create new opportunities and further strengthen Nepal’s capacity to deal with future disasters,” Modi said.

The package will include a $377 million grant for post-disaster reconstruction and new infrastructure projects, and a $1.24 billion line of credit for energy projects, the countries said in a joint statement.

“Specific projects as well as modalities for the provision of development assistance will be finalised through mutual consultations,” they said.

SLEW OF AGREEMENTS SIGNED

The August flood devastated Nepal’s hydropower sector, damaging more than a dozen projects, wiping out about 10% of the country’s electricity generation capacity and forcing it to halt power exports and turn to India to meet domestic demand.

Nepal and India enjoy longstanding cultural, economic and people-to-people ties with an open border allowing hundreds of thousands of Nepalis to live and work in India.

Apart from being Nepal’s biggest trade partner, New Delhi is also a major bilateral aid donor and was the first to respond after the flood, sending several planeloads of aid and help to restore communication links that were severed in the mountains.

Nepal’s post-flood recovery needs amount to about 10% of its gross domestic product, Shah told the UN General Assembly in September as he sought grant-based international support for the impoverished country wedged between India and China.

On Monday, he thanked India for consistently acting as a first responder for Nepal “in times of natural disasters and difficult hours”, and invited Indian investors and Modi to the Himalayan nation.

India and Nepal also signed agreements to strengthen cooperation in education and research, satellite communications, and sustainable urban development, while the two leaders jointly opened a train link connecting the countries.

($1 = 148.6200 Nepalese rupees)