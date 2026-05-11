INANY Celebrates Nurses Day in Elmont, New York

- ADVERTISEMENT -



ELMONT, N.Y. — The Indian Nurses Association of New York (INANY) hosted its annual Nurses Day celebration May 9 at the New York Kerala Center in Elmont, bringing together nurses, healthcare professionals and community members to honor the dedication and service of the nursing community.

Led by INANY President Shlya Roshin, a Doctor of Nursing Practice, registered nurse and clinical nurse specialist, the event focused on recognizing the compassion, resilience and contributions of nurses serving communities across New York.

Organizers described the gathering as a celebration of the “heart behind the profession,” featuring guest speakers, entertainment, fellowship, food and prize presentations.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

RN Leonard Achan, president and CEO of LiveOnNY, attended as chief guest. Achan, a veteran healthcare executive with more than two decades of leadership experience, addressed attendees during the program.

Among the elected officials and dignitaries present were New York Assemblymembers Edward C. Braunstein and Michaelle C. Solages, Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages and North Hempstead Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava.

New York attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy also attended the event and praised nurses for their continued service and commitment to patient care. Komatireddy highlighted the challenges faced by healthcare workers, including long working hours and safety concerns in hospitals.

She noted the important role nurses play on the frontlines of healthcare and thanked them for serving New Yorkers with compassion and dedication.

Organizers said INANY hosts the annual event to recognize nurses for their commitment to healthcare and community service.

International Nurses Day is observed annually on May 12 to honor nurses worldwide and commemorates the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing.