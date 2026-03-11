In historic milestone, Sakhi for South Asian Survivors rings the Nasdaq Closing Bell March 10

- ADVERTISEMENT -



One of the oldest women’s organizations serving Indian and other South Asian women subjected to domestic violence in the US, got the opportunity to ring the Closing Bell at Nasdaq March 10, marking Women’s History Month and March 8 International Women’s Day.

Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, in its press release noted, “Yesterday marked an extraordinary milestone for Sakhi for South Asian Survivors as we rang the Nasdaq Closing Bell, bringing national visibility to our mission and the communities we serve.

Coming just days after International Women’s Day, the moment carried even deeper meaning.”

Standing on the Nasdaq stage to ring the Closing Bell in honor of Sakhi’s work was a powerful affirmation of the movement for gender justice and the voices of South Asian and Indo-Caribbean survivors everywhere, said Kavita Mehra, executive director of Sakhi.

At the ceremony, Nasdaq Vice President of Listings David Wicks said, “Today’s bell ringing offers an opportunity to spotlight the vital role community-based organizations like

Sakhi play in advancing equity, awareness, and lasting social change… Sakhi’s commitment reflects the resilience, leadership, and impact that Women’s History Month is meant to honor.”

According to Sakhi, this milestone represented far more than ceremony. “It symbolized

the strength, visibility, and resilience of a movement more than 37 years in the making—a movement led by survivors, advocates, and community members who have worked tirelessly to ensure that those impacted by gender-based violence are supported, heard, and empowered.”

“This is a milestone not only for our community, but for our board, our team, and for every single survivor in this room. For anyone who has ever felt like their voice did not matter, like they have lived on the margins, or felt unseen—this moment is for you. This is our moment of joy, because without joy, we do not have healing,” Mehra said in her speech.

Also attending the event were Sakhi Board Chair Beesham A. Seecharan, First Bank CFO Andrew Hibshman, and First Bank Board Member and Sakhi Advisory Board Member Neha Desai Shah, members of Sakhi’s broad community, including founders, survivors, staff, volunteers, and past and present members of its boards, “who have helped Sakhi impact over 18,000 lives” through its programs and services.

Sakhi invited those predent to its upcoming annual gala, In Our

Power, on May 1, 2026.