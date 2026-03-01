Important Illinois paper gives ringing endorsement to Rep. Krishnamoorthi’s run for US Senate primary

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Daily Herald, one of the significant media outlets in Illinois, endorsed Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for the US Senate, in his bid for the Democratic Party’s support in the March 17, 2026 primaries.

The March 1 endorsement follows Herald’s Editorial Board’s meetings with all candidates in the heated race to fill the seat being vacated by veteran Senator Dick Durbin.

“An interesting pool of candidates has formed in the wake of Dick Durbin’s decision to resign from the U.S. Senate. All have qualities to recommend them, but one stands out for commitment, energy, integrity and leadership. We recommend Raja Krishnamoorthi,” the paper’s Editorial Board said.

Referring to one of Krishnamoorti’s Democratic rivals Juliana Stratton, the paper said, “Among the final three, we are impressed by Stratton’s strident articulation of issues, but question whether an incomplete term in the Illinois House and two terms as lieutenant governor truly prepare her for a role in the Senate.”

The Board went on to say, “Krishnamoorthi, on the other hand, checks all the boxes for us for this nomination,” …. “As a congressman, he has earned a reputation for hard work and creative legislating. He is outspoken on matters ranging from Israeli excesses in the Mideast war to compassion for immigrants and a sound, fair national health policy. And on top of all this, he is recognized as one of the most bi-partisan representatives in Congress.”

Reaching nearly 90 local communities across suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties, the Daily Herald is one of the influential news organizations in Illinois.

“The endorsement underscores Raja’s unstoppable momentum and broad support across the suburban communities that will play a decisive role in this election,” Krishnamoorthi’s campaign said in a press release.

His campaign has to-date received support from some labor groups, local leaders, members of Congress, industry voices, and grassroots advocates.

“With 14 labor unions and counting, including AFGE and Teamsters Joint Council 25, dozens of mayors from every corner of the state, more than 100 downstate leaders, and hundreds of community advocates and elected officials, Raja has built one of the broadest coalitions in Illinois politics,” his campaign claims.

His support also includes 32 current and former members of the U.S. House of Representatives — among them Ami Bera, Joaquin Castro, and Marcy Kaptur — alongside a statewide coalition of 30+ Illinois industry leaders. National organizations like Defend the Vote and Healthcare for Action have also lined up behind Krishnamoorthi.