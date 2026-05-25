I’m a gastroenterologist. Here’s what antibiotics really do to your gut

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My doctor prescribed me a course of antibiotics, and my friend told me to pick up a probiotic supplement to protect my microbiome. Should I do it, or am I wasting my money?

There isn’t solid data that probiotic supplements will help, and there’s sobering scientific evidence that they may actually slow your recovery. I’ll explain why – and what I recommend instead.

Many people experience gastrointestinal side effects while on antibiotics, such as nausea, stomach cramps or diarrhea. That’s because antibiotics, which do a terrific job of fighting the bacteria that make us sick, can incidentally kill some of the healthy microorganisms in our bodies that help ferment fiber and bolster our immune system, among other important jobs.

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In addition to fighting off infections, several common antibiotics activate receptors in the gut. For example, azithromycin, which is the antibiotic in popular “Z-Paks,” binds to cell proteins throughout the gut called motilin receptors. This can cause contractions – and sometimes, uncomfortable belly cramps.

Experiencing a few days of gut trouble, therefore, is an expected though unfortunate side effect of many antibiotics. This alone does not indicate that the antibiotic has permanently disrupted your microbiome – the trillions of bacteria and their genetic material living in our guts – although that’s a common fear.

And to make matters more confusing, anywhere from 1 in 10 to 1 in 4 people who experience an acute infection such as from a bacterial stomach infection will go on to develop long-term GI symptoms like irritable bowel syndrome that have nothing to do with antibiotics.

Parsing out what symptoms, if any, were ever due to the antibiotic, changes to the microbiome – or some combination thereof – can be genuinely difficult.

How antibiotics can affect the microbiome

But here’s what we have known for nearly a decade: Exposure to antibiotics does cause short-term changes to the microbiome. Our microbiomes are resilient enough to bounce back close to our baselines within a few weeks, even after extremely powerful antibiotics (During early childhood, it can be a different story – our microbiomes are more malleable then and more vulnerable to lasting disruption.)

We also know that everyone may react differently to antibiotics because we all have different microbiomes to begin with – people who are immunocompromised, for example, or taking certain medications such as proton pump inhibitors may have more fluctuations in their microbiome as a result of antibiotics – which could put them at higher risk of an infection by a type of bacteria called C. difficile.

What we hadn’t known – until recently – is how long those changes could persist. A recent Swedish study published in Nature Medicine has given us some of those answers.

Looking at prescription records and analyses of the microbiomes of nearly 15,000 people, researchers found that for some, even a single course of antibiotics led to persistent changes years later. Three broad-spectrum antibiotics studied were mainly responsible: clindamycin, flucloxacillin and fluoroquinolones. At the same time, some of the most common antibiotics prescribed in the United States – amoxicillin, macrolides such as azithromycin and cephalosporins such as cephalexin – were associated with far more modest effects.

So what does this tell us? Different antibiotics affect the gut differently – some with long-term impact – and this can depend on both the antibiotic and the person. What we don’t yet know is what this does or doesn’t mean for our health.

Do probiotics help?

I get the instinct to take a probiotic supplement while taking antibiotics. The problem is: It’s been studied, and the evidence isn’t there. A 2023 meta-analysis of several trials found that supplementing with probiotics while on antibiotics does very little.

You might think, well, what’s the harm? Consider this: One small study published in 2018 in Cell found that people who took probiotics after antibiotics took far longer to recover their baseline microbiome compared with those who didn’t take probiotics.

There’s slightly better evidence that probiotics may help prevent C. difficile infection among people at higher risk (such as if you’re hospitalized or immunocompromised) – so if that’s you, it’s worth talking to your doctor. For most people, though, it’s probably better to save your money.

Three ways to bolster your microbiome

We certainly need more research in this area, but there are ways to support your microbiome that are backed by stronger science. They’re actually the principles that I organize my own meals around. So this is a great time to make some changes that, I hope, would form a lifelong habit:

Eat a high-fiber diet . Your microbes ferment fiber and in turn produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids. A psyllium fiber supplement is an easy way to meet your fiber goals, which for women under 50 is 25 grams of fiber per day and for men under 50 is 38 grams. For women over 50, it’s 21 grams and for men over 50; shoot for 30 grams.

. Your microbes ferment fiber and in turn produce beneficial short-chain fatty acids. A psyllium fiber supplement is an easy way to meet your fiber goals, which for women under 50 is 25 grams of fiber per day and for men under 50 is 38 grams. For women over 50, it’s 21 grams and for men over 50; shoot for 30 grams. Include a variety of plant-based fiber sources in your diet . Hitting those fiber goals is just the backbone, in my opinion – variety is the part that really matters. A major study from 2018 found that it was the variety of plants in your diet that best predicted microbial diversity, one of the hallmarks of a healthy microbiome. People think all fiber is the same – it’s not. Different types of fibers feed different bacteria. So eating just one type of fiber – even a lot of it – preferentially feeds just a small slice of your microbial community, while the rest may go hungry.

. Hitting those fiber goals is just the backbone, in my opinion – variety is the part that really matters. A major study from 2018 found that it was the variety of plants in your diet that best predicted microbial diversity, one of the hallmarks of a healthy microbiome. People think all fiber is the same – it’s not. Different types of fibers feed different bacteria. So eating just one type of fiber – even a lot of it – preferentially feeds just a small slice of your microbial community, while the rest may go hungry. Eat probiotics food every day such as Greek yogurt or kimchi. Anyone who knows me has heard me cite this study at dinner parties (I’m a treat, I know): In a seminal Stanford randomized controlled trial, researchers assigned healthy adults to either a high-fiber diet or to changing nothing else in their diet except to eat as many fermented foods as possible. Then they tracked participants over 10 weeks. Remarkably, the fermented-food group showed greater increases in microbial diversity and – here’s the kicker – had a decrease in the level of 19 different inflammatory proteins in their blood. The more servings of fermented foods they ate, the stronger the effects.

What I want my patients to know

Antibiotics are very important to fight infections. If you need them, take them. It would be extremely rare for any doctor to advise you to skip an appropriate course of antibiotics because of the hypothetical effects on the gut.

Still, it’s important that we use antibiotics only when appropriate and choose the narrowest effective option when possible. One scenario to avoid is requesting antibiotics for a viral infection, such as the common cold. Antibiotics don’t inhibit viruses, only bacteria, so they won’t touch your cold – but will just expose you to potential side effects.

And there are also situations where the medical guidelines have evolved because of new data. One that often surprises my patients is that for otherwise healthy people who get diverticulitis, a condition where a small section of their colons become inflamed, we actually don’t routinely prescribe antibiotics anymore. The data now shows that most people recover just fine without them, sparing them any side effects in the process.

And remember, once you start a course of antibiotics for an infection, it’s just as important that you finish that full course to ensure the infection is fully eliminated and to stop the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.