I’m a gastroenterologist. Here’s my easy recipe for ‘constipation cookies’

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Haven’t pooped in a few days? Try these “constipation cookies.”

As a gastroenterologist, so many of my patients struggle with constipation, and low-fiber intake is a common cause. Only 7 percent of U.S. adults are hitting daily fiber recommendations – which is 21 to 38 grams per day, depending on your gender and age.

That’s a problem because a high-fiber diet is linked to several health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, dementia and certain cancers, as well as with a longer life.

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Here’s why these cookies can help move things along, plus why they may offer other health benefits:

Psyllium husk: This is the queen of fibers – my favorite ingredient for the best poop of your life. From a gut perspective, psyllium attracts water and forms a gel that swells, adding bulk and softening your stool. This makes it easier to pass a hard stool. But studies have also shown that psyllium may lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar and can even help treat diarrhea.

This is the queen of fibers – my favorite ingredient for the best poop of your life. From a gut perspective, psyllium attracts water and forms a gel that swells, adding bulk and softening your stool. This makes it easier to pass a hard stool. But studies have also shown that psyllium may lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar and can even help treat diarrhea. Extra-virgin olive oil: Extra-virgin olive oil has been linked to a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Extra-virgin olive oil has been linked to a lower risk of heart attacks and strokes. Rolled oats, flaxseed meal and almond flour: These three ingredients are good sources of fiber. Almond flour can have twice the amount of fiber as all-purpose flour.

Start with just one cookie per day – maximum two per day. And it’s important to have each cookie with an 8 to 10 ounce glass of water so that the psyllium can form a gel inside your body.

These are so good that you might actually forget why you had to eat them in the first place.

Constipation Cookies

Makes 12 cookies

Ingredients

¾ cup (190 grams) unsweetened applesauce

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon ground flaxseed meal

1 tablespoon psyllium husk

½ cup (52 grams) almond flour

½ cup (45 grams) old-fashioned rolled oats

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking powder

Directions

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, stir together the applesauce, maple syrup, oil, flaxseed meal and psyllium husk until well combined. Add the almond flour, oats, cinnamon and baking powder, and stir until well combined.

Divide the dough into 12 equal portions. Using your hands, shape each portion into a circle and place on the prepared sheet pan, gently pressing them to flatten.

Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the edges begin to turn golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store the cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days, or freeze for up to two months.

(Dr. Trisha Pasricha is a physician and scientist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. She is the author of “You’ve Been Pooping All Wrong.”)