Illinois State Sen. Villivalam, Aurora Mayor Laesch, Multifaith Organizations, Condemn Planned Attack On Hindu Temple

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Illinois State Senator Ram Villivalam and Mayor of Aurora, Illinois, joined leading Muslim organizations, and others to condemn the October 11, 2026, failed plot to attack the Hindu temple in Aurora, Illinois.

The Coalition for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) -Chicago in a joint statement with SACRED Acts, the Sikh Coalition, SALDEF (Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund), and Asian Americans Advancing Justice, Chicago (AAAJC) held a joint press conference October 15, 2026, to condemn the alleged plot by a White Supremacist, to attack the Hindu temple in Aurora.

They were joined by elected officials, including State Senator Ram Villivalam and Aurora Mayor John Laesch.

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“Together, we condemned the failed white supremacist terrorist plot by 19-year-old Alexandros Paporakis, who has been charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly planning a mass shooting targeting Hindu worshippers at an Aurora temple,” a press release from CAIR-Chicago said.

Additional speakers included:

Pushkar Sharma — SACRED Acts, Executive Director

Ahmed Rehab — CAIR-Chicago, Executive Director

Anusha Thotakura — Chicago Board of Education Member, District 6A

Rishab Chatty — Hindus for Human Rights

Kalman Resnick — Jewish Council on Urban Affairs (JCUA)

Litcy Kurisinkal — Indian American Democratic Organization Board Member (IADO)

Nidhi Shastri — Asian Americans Advancing Justice | Chicago (AAAJC)

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with our Hindu brothers and sisters and all communities threatened by white supremacy, racism, and religious hatred. Terrorism and hate must be treated as such, regardless of the perpetrator’s race, religion, or background,” organizers said.