IIFA Awards to Return to Abu Dhabi in 2027 With Star-Studded Lineup

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ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The International Indian Film Academy Weekend & Awards will return to Abu Dhabi in January 2027, bringing some of Indian cinema’s biggest stars to Yas Island for the 27th edition of the global entertainment event.

IIFA 2027 will be held Jan. 22-23 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, organizers announced. The event will mark IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and Miral.

The return was officially announced earlier this year at Arabian Travel Market 2026, where IIFA and its Abu Dhabi partners marked the continuation of their collaboration with a ceremonial signing.

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The two-day celebration is expected to feature awards, music, performances and appearances by leading figures from the Indian film industry.

Among the stars announced for IIFA 2027 are Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal.

Organizers said the event is designed to bring together film personalities, audiences, creators and fans from around the world while highlighting Indian cinema on an international stage.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said IIFA’s return reflects Abu Dhabi’s longstanding relationship with India and the emirate’s growing role as an international destination for entertainment and culture.

Taghrid Alsaeed, executive director of marketing, communications and events at Miral, said Yas Island’s continuing partnership with IIFA reflects a shared focus on creativity, storytelling and large-scale entertainment experiences.

“We are delighted to welcome IIFA back to Yas Island for its fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi,” Alsaeed said, adding that the event helps strengthen Yas Island’s position as a global destination for leisure and entertainment.

IIFA has spent more than two decades taking Indian cinema to audiences around the world, staging its awards celebration in international destinations and positioning the event as a bridge between Bollywood, global entertainment markets and the Indian diaspora.

Andre Timmins, founder and director of the International Indian Film Academy Weekend & Awards, said the 2027 edition is intended to expand the event’s reach, fan engagement and entertainment offerings.

“Returning to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for our fourth showcase is incredibly special,” Timmins said. “Abu Dhabi has embraced IIFA, our film fraternity and our audiences with extraordinary warmth.”

Timmins said IIFA 2027 would feature “bigger stars, bigger experiences” and greater interaction with fans beyond the arena.

The 2027 edition comes as Abu Dhabi continues to expand its profile as a destination for international cultural and entertainment events. Yas Island, home to Etihad Arena and several major leisure attractions, has increasingly hosted large-scale concerts, sporting events and entertainment productions.

IIFA organizers said the partnership with Abu Dhabi reflects the event’s broader goal of connecting Indian cinema with international audiences.

Tickets for IIFA 2027 are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. UAE time Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, through Etihad Arena.

The Jan. 22-23 celebration will once again place Yas Island at the center of one of Indian cinema’s most prominent international awards weekends, combining film, fashion, music and live entertainment in Abu Dhabi.