IAF honors six women, young achievers at 15th Women’s Achievement Awards Gala on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. — More than 200 guests gathered Sunday, March 1, at The Sapphire in Hicksville to celebrate the achievements of women leaders and young scholars during the 15th Women’s Achievement Awards Gala hosted by the Indian American Forum (IAF).

Held during Women’s History Month, the annual gala recognizes women for their courage, commitment and service to their communities. The event has become a longstanding tradition for the organization, which for the past 15 years has honored women who have made significant contributions in professional and civic life.

IAF Chairperson Indu Jaiswal opened the evening by welcoming guests and thanking supporters and attendees. Gala Chair Shammi Singh and IAF Founder President Dr. Bobby Kumar Kalotee, who also serves as chairman of the Nassau County Human Rights Commission, provided remarks outlining the history and purpose of the awards.

The banquet hall was filled with elected officials, physicians, entrepreneurs, community leaders and families of the honorees.

“This event celebrates the strength, resilience and leadership of women who inspire and transform the communities around them,” organizers said.

This year’s honorees included Dr. Dolly Manwar, a physician and philanthropist; entrepreneur Prabha Golia; Pratibha Maldonado, the first South Asian woman to serve as commanding officer of a New York City police precinct; and Sunita Manjrekar, director of employment at Nassau County’s Department of Social Services.

The gala also recognized two student achievers: Aarthi Palaniappan, a senior at Herricks High School, and Harnoor Joneja, a senior at Jericho High School.

During the program, honorees participated in a moderated discussion where they shared their experiences and insights. The session was led by moderators Roopam Maini, Chanbir Kaur, Dr. Nita Mehta and Dr. Pratichi Goenka.

Each honoree received a commemorative plaque, official citations and bouquets recognizing their achievements.

A commemorative journal featuring congratulatory messages and advertisements from community members and elected officials was also unveiled during the evening. Members of the journal committee — Bina Sabapathy, Roopam Maini and Sanju Sharma — joined organizers on stage for the release.

Several elected officials and community leaders attended the event, including New York State Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar; Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips; Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Jen DeSena; North Hempstead Town Clerk Ragini Srivastava; and Nassau County Legislator Rose Marie Walker. Suffolk County Legislator Deborah Misir also attended, while Harry Malhotra represented Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Representing the Consulate office was Raja Laxmi Kadam.

Among other notable attendees were Nilima Madan, president of the Association of Indians in America (National); Gobind Munjal, former national president of AIA; Beena Kothari, president of AIA’s New York chapter; Dr. Nirmal Mattoo, president of the Indian American Association of Connecticut; Vimal Goyal, president of IDP and IAF; and several community leaders, physicians and business leaders.

The program began with the U.S. and Indian national anthems performed by Jyoti Gupta, Bina Sabapathy, Roopam Maini and Dr. Jag Mohan Kalra. A Ganesh Vandana dance performance was presented by Hitanshi, a student of RS International, under the guidance of Shilpa Jhurani.

Students from Columbia University’s Capella Group and COLUMBIA SUR also performed contemporary musical pieces.

Dinner was served by the Sapphire banquet hall staff, and the evening concluded with a vote of thanks acknowledging volunteers, board members, sponsors, media representatives and supporters who helped organize the event.

Special appreciation was also extended to the Bedi family for sponsoring fire blankets distributed during the program.