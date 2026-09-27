IACFNJ to Host Grand Navratri Garba Celebrations in South Brunswick on October 9 &10, 2026

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SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ — September 27, 2026 — The Indo-American Cultural

Foundation of Central Jersey (IACFNJ) will host its 22nd annual Grand Navratri Garba

Celebration on Friday and Saturday, October 9 and 10, at South Brunswick Township High

School. The two-night celebration will run from 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. for two evenings of music, dance, food, friendship and Indian cultural traditions.

IACFNJ’s celebration will feature traditional Garba, Dandiya-Raas and Sanedo, recreating the festive atmosphere of Navratri celebrations in India. Each evening will begin with a traditional Aarti and prayer to Amba Maa, followed by Prasad and the start of the dance celebration. One of the special features of the event is the participation of three generations dancing together, highlighting how cultural traditions continue to connect grandparents, parents and children.

People from South Brunswick, Monroe, North Brunswick, East Brunswick, Princeton, East and West Windsor, Robbinsville, Somerset, Franklin Park and other surrounding communities are expected to attend.

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Indian food from Jhopri Restaurant of Plainsboro as well as shopping for traditional clothing, jewelry and other festive items. The evenings will also include Best Dress and Best Dance competitions, sponsored by Royal Basmati Rice and Daawat Rice–LT Foods, with prizes presented on both nights.

Local elected officials, dignitaries, community leaders and representatives of area organizations are expected to attend.

The event welcomes not only the Indian-American community but also friends, neighbors and families from all backgrounds who want to experience the color, music and traditions of Navratri. The festival provides an opportunity to share the community’s heritage with younger generations as well.

The IACFNJ organizes a variety of cultural and community programs throughout the year, including Independence Day celebrations, Diwali Dinner, Summer Picnic and other cultural events. The organization also gives back to the community through scholarships, community service initiatives and support for local police and fire departments, senior citizens and other community organizations. Its volunteers work throughout the year to preserve Indian music, dance, arts, languages and traditions while strengthening connections with the broader New Jersey community.

Tickets for the 2026 Grand Navratri Garba Celebration are available at www.Vibrnz.com . IACFNJ Life Membership is also available for $251 per family. For additional information, sponsorship opportunities or media inquiries, visit www.IACFNJ.org , email info@iacfnj.org or iacfnj@yahoo.com , or contact Dr. Tushar Patel at 848-391-0499.