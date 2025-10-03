IACFNJ hosts two days of joyous Navratri Garba celebration

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey (IACFNJ) hosted Navratri Garba celebrations on September 20 and 27, 2025, at Monroe Township HighSchool in Middlesex County.

The festival attracted local communities of Monroe, South and North Brunswick, Franklin Park, Somerset, Princeton, Hightstown, Princeton Junction, East Brunswick, Robbinsville, and East and West Windsor, a press release from organizers said.

Participants of all ages filled the dance floor with traditional Garba, Dandiya-Raas, and Sanedo, showcasing energetic dance styles, colorful costumes, and joyful community spirit.

Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals, marks nine nights of devotion to Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. Devotees believe Goddess Durga destroys negative tendencies, Goddess Lakshmi inspires divine qualities, and Goddess Saraswati bestows true knowledge. The festival culminates on the tenth day, Vijaya Dashami, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

Each evening’s festivities began with traditional Garba, Aarti, and prayers to Goddess Amba Maa, followed by prasad for all attendees.

The second round of Garba and Raas, culminating in a lively Sanedo by Mahesh Mehta and their live band.

The center stage, featuring Amba Maa’s statue in a traditional temple setting, recreated the festive atmosphere reminiscent of celebrations in India.

Local business owners, community leaders, and public officials, came to the event to show their support. The celebration was made possible by the support of local businesses and grand sponsor Royal Basmati Rice – LT Foods and Daawat Basmati Rice, who also sponsored two prizes for the Best Dress and Best Dance.

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, Kaushik Vyas and Shruti Shah from LT Foods presented the prizes to the winners.

The IACFNJ Executive Committee, Trustees, volunteers, and community members, were credited for their efforts in making the festival a success, the organization said.