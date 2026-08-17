IACFNJ Celebrates India’s Independence Day

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The Indo-American Cultural Foundation of Central Jersey (IACFNJ) celebrated India’s Independence Day at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in South Brunswick, New Jersey. More than 100 members of the local community, including elected officials, community leaders, families, seniors, and young participants, gathered to honor India’s rich heritage, remember the sacrifices of its freedom fighters, and celebrate the enduring friendship, diversity, and cultural contributions of the Indian-American community, a press release from IACFNJ said in a press release.

The celebration was hosted by the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in its outdoor gazebo. The temple also provided light refreshments for all attendees, and Patel Brothers of North Brunswick sponsored sweets for everyone. IACFNJ thanked the temple leadership, Patel Brothers of North Brunswick, volunteers, performers, families, and all those whose support and participation helped make the celebration a success.

Starting with the Ganesh Vandana, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha, the event featured Indian classical dance, instrumental performances and patriotic songs.

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One of the major highlights of the program was a powerful dance drama combined with storytelling, titled “Sangharsh Se Swatantrata Tak” – from struggle to freedom. Through music, narration, dance, and dramatic performances, young artists brought to life inspiring stories from India’s long journey toward freedom, portraying historical characters like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rani Lakshmibai.

Among the distinguished guests were South Brunswick Mayor Charlie Carley, Deputy Mayor Ken Bierman, Councilwoman Archana Grover, North Brunswick Councilman Rajesh Mehta, School Board Members Manpreet Singh and Sonali Sinha, and New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, Dr. Adam Hamaway.

The Indian national flag was hoisted by dignitaries. The entire gathering then stood to recite Jana Gana Mana, India’s National Anthem, followed by the Star-Spangled Banner, the National Anthem of the United States.