Hundreds of physicians gather for AAPI-NJ Annual Gala, enjoy networking, greet First Lady of Maharashtra

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at least 250 Indian American physicians gathered at Imperia banquet hall in Somerset, NJ. For the 7th annual convention gala of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin-New Jersey Chapter (AAPI-NJ).

Among the distinguished guests was the First Lady of Maharashtra Amruta Fadnavis, a social activist, actress, singer and banker, married to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

After a networking session and a lamp-lighting ceremony, President of AAPI-NJ Raj Bhayani greeted attendees to the 7th annual convention. The event is to celebrate Indian American physicians in New Jersey and around the country. He gave a brief history of the formation of the NJ chapter.

About 100 young physicians and students also attended.

Dr. Rachana Kulkarni thanked attendees for their support. “We are delighted to welcome Amruta ji, who is a role model for women,” Dr. Kulkarni said. She also welcomed Neena Singh, the first Indian American woman Mayor of Montgomery, NJ. “Thank you, Mayor Singh for your leadership and your continued support to our community,” Dr. Kulkarni said.

This year, AAPI-NJ launched its very first research symposium, which got a very good response, according to Dr. Kulkarni, who praised Indian-origin physicians. “Your leadership, compassion and dedication make you the backbone of healthcare in New Jersey,” she said.

Dr. Chetan Shah, convention chair, a leading ENT surgeon, and president of NJ State Board of Medical Examiners, spoke about the handful of Indian doctors who gathered years ago to discuss how to enhance health care in America. “I can confidently say, we have turned their dreams into reality,” he said. He praised the 70,000 Indian origin physicians around the US, for their contributions, their multilingual abilities, and their philanthropic work. He thanked the first generation of parents who immigrated, and the future generation of young people who “have carried the baton forward,” and urged attendees to “keep giving, keep mentoring and keep showing up because the world still needs doctors who treat patients like family.”

Dr. Kishore Ratkalkar recognized the sponsors of the event, expressing appreciation to Hackensack Meridian Health, and recognizing the representatives with plaques, especially highlighting the work of Ronnie Castro for Excellence in Nursing; and for Mary Benjamin for Distinguished Service.

Dr. Christopher Gilligan, Chief Medical Office of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, was also recognized, as was CareOne, Platinum Sponsor of the event.

Dr. Hemant Patel, founder and member of Board of Trustee and past president of AAPI, welcomed attendees, thanked Margaret Nolan of CareOne for the constant support.

Dr. Sudha Nahar, past president, introduced another Platinum Sponsor StaffinglyInc’s whose CEO Dan Nandan and Vice President Sameeksha Gupta were recognized.

Chirag Patel, co-CEO and founder of one of the largest generic pharmaceutical companies, was recognized for his services and awarded a plaque by First Lady Fadnavis. Chirag Patel, in his speech, asked for support in building an organization that could support the political aspirations of Indian Americans and build support for US-India relations.

In her speech, Fadnavis, who came from India especially for the AAPI-NJ event, and was recognized with a plaque, called it a “beautiful gathering” of professionals who have created a niche for themselves and pillars of the medical system in US. “Wherever an Indian goes, he does not just create a career for himself, but he creates a community,” she said praising AAPI-NJ for its initiatives. “You have always been in the forefront of mentoring young people,” she said and the work during COVID. “As we look ahead, the partnership between India and US, in health technology,” continues to deepen, she said, adding, “Who else but you all can be the leaders in bridging the gap.”