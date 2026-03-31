Hundreds Join 38th Phagwah Parade in Queens, Assembly Member Rajkumar Portrays Kali

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The 38th Annual Phagwah Parade in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, witnessed Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar dressed in a red traditional dress, with a crown on her head, a trishul or trident in her right hand, and with the left side of her face painted dark.

This year, the atmosphere was livelier than ever according to participants, featuring vibrant colors, music, and food.

Kali, the Hindu goddess, is known to be benevolent, but furious if witnessing a wrong, bringing out the dark fury of her which makes her devotees worship her but also fear her. Kali in Indian theology represents the female power of the universe, denoting the strength and power of any woman.

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Rajkumar adopted the form of Goddess Kali to embody “fierce,” “powerful” divine feminine energy and the triumph of good over evil, as she had said in a previous post.

Earlier, as part of the Women’s History Month, she had hosted the Women’s Empowerment Celebration at Woodhaven’s American Legion Post 118 on Saturday, March 28, honoring female community leaders and trailblazers in south Queens, including the late Assembly Member Catherine Nolan.

Rajkumar has become a regular presence at the Phagwah parade, with community members engaging heavily with her, such as when she attended alongside officials like Senator Chuck Schumer. This year she attracted even more people desiring to meet her.

Phagwah (Holi) is a major celebration of Hindu culture, marking the beginning of spring and the triumph of good over evil.

The Phagwah parade is a major cultural event in Queens, celebrating diversity and the Indo-Caribbean community.

Like every year for the past 37 years, the parade was a grand occasion bringing thousands of people from the tristate area together for a cultural celebration of the Holi festival.

Beginning at Liberty Avenue and 133rd Street, the parade ran west on Liberty Avenue, north on 124th Street, east on 97th Avenue and south to 125th Street. Several floats were featured during the parade, with some featuring dancing participants and Caribbean music.

People waited on the sidewalks with children and families and friends to witness the parade of bands, groups and floats marching down in Richmond Hill, known to New Yorkers as Little Guyana.

Mayor Mamdani was the Grand Marshall for this year’s parade and walked with it, joining people playing Holi, and participating in the color throwing. Thanking the organizers of the parade for their persistent hard work, Mamdani said, “Thank you to everyone who is here, because today is a celebration of color, of joy, of life.”

After the parade, Mamdani’s post on Facebook said: The 38th Annual Phagwah Parade was livelier than ever—New York City is definitely ready to welcome Spring.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards was also part of the parade along with Mamdani.

The parade culminated at Phil Rizzuto Park, where attendees enjoyed live music, cultural performances and family-friendly activities.