Hundreds attend TiECON East 2025 to focus on the “Heart of Entrepreneurship”

- ADVERTISEMENT -



From billion-dollar founders to first-time entrepreneurs, more than 450 attendees gathered at the Sheraton Boston Hotel for TiECON East 2025, a much-anticipated conference, organized by TiE Boston and co-hosted by TiE New York.

TiECON East is the flagship conference of TiE Boston, part of the global TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) network. TiE Boston is one of the oldest and largest TiE chapters.

With this year’s theme, “The Heart of Entrepreneurship,” the day-long event explored the deeply human aspects of building ventures—courage, creativity, clarity, and resilience, organizers said in a press release October 16, 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“This was a very unique conference in the sense that it was very different from a typical entrepreneurial conference,” said President of TiE Boston Purnanand Sarma. “It went straight into the heart of entrepreneurship—what drives people to build, take risks, and overcome adversity. The attendance was fantastic, and the energy was undeniable. We want to keep up this momentum and continue offering something truly unique every year.”

The event kicked off with a keynote conversation between Nitin Nohria, former Dean of Harvard Business School and now Partner and Chairman at Thrive Capital, and Steve Papa, founder of Parallel Wireless and Endeca.

“Steve Papa has scaled multiple companies, built category-defining technologies, and shaped global industries,” said Dr. Atul Dhir, TiECON East 2025 Co-Chair. “The opportunity to hear him in conversation with Nitin Nohria—a thought leader on leadership and performance—was a rare gift for entrepreneurs at any stage.”

Added Dhir: “In addition to exploring the inner mindset and the creative side of entrepreneurship, we had a powerful session on the breakthrough technologies in mRNA and the evolving AI technology ecosystem.”

Another major highlight was the afternoon keynote by Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Eric Paley, who brought a storied public and private sector experience to the discussion. As the newly appointed Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development and former Managing Partner at Founder Collective, Paley shared insights on growing the state’s innovation economy and how entrepreneurs can help drive impact at scale.

“From navigating uncertainty to building with resilience, our speakers exemplified the emotional and intellectual depth that entrepreneurship demands,” said Co-Chair of TiECON East 2025 Satish Bhat. “Beyond the talks, the environment—the Innovation Showcase, networking lounges, breakout sessions—was charged with creative energy and collaboration.”

The Innovation Spotlight featured over 20 early-stage startups innovating in AI, digital health, robotics, and cross-border ventures to highlight what TiE considers the next wave of bold ideas and ambitious founders. Attendees traveled from across the U.S. and India to attend.

“Boston and New York chapters have developed a unique synergy,” said Jignesh Patel, President of TiE New York. “This partnership has brought new energy and reach to TiECON East, and we’re excited to keep building together. Other chapters should absolutely look to this as a model.”

Panel topics ranged from creative leadership and emotional resilience to technology’s role in social transformation.

“This year’s theme really resonated,” said Dr. Dhir. “We didn’t just talk about product-market fit or capital strategy. We focused on the mindset, the heart, and the personal grit it takes to truly innovate.”