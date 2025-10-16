Hundreds attend India Home senior care center’s annual gala

- ADVERTISEMENT -



On October 5th, 2025, the India Home Seniors Center held a successful Annual Gala at Pearl Banquet Hall bringing performers and speakers for celebrating the community and the mission of the organization.

Organizeres thanked attendees and sponsors for their generosity. “We successfully raised $232,212 in funds that will help us continue providing culturally competent care, programs, and advocacy for South Asian seniors across New York City,” organizers said in a mailer about the event.

“This amount is going towards India Home’s long-awaited dream: the South Asian Community Home at Jamaica Estates, a dedicated space for our seniors to age with dignity, culture, and care,” they added.

Organizers said they still needed another $67,788 to make this dream possible.

For donations Contact at gala@indiahome.org or (917) 834-7895.