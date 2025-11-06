Hundreds attend Gujarat Cultural Association of Chicago’s Diwali celebrations

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Woodridge, IL – November 1, 2025: The Gujarat Cultural Association of Chicago (GCA) hosted its much-anticipated Diwali Celebration at the elegant Signature Banquet in Woodridge, Illinois. Hundreds of families, dignitaries, and community leaders attended an evening that celebrated tradition, leadership, and cultural pride.

The event was held under the leadership of Chairman Kanti S. Patel and the GCA Board. Among the high profile guests were Chief Guest Smita Shah, Consul General of India Somnath Ghosh, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison (District 15), Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Mariyana T. Spyropoulos, Mayor of Lincolnwood Jasal Patel. Other prominent business and community leaders also attended.

The evening began with a lively networking reception, followed by a welcome speech by Jyotendra Patel. The Masters of Ceremonies Hetal Patel and Dr. Manish Brahmbhatt, conducted the program.

The Ajay Musical Group opened the ceremony with a soulful prayer, following which a ceremonial Deep Pragatya (Lamp Lighting) was performed by Chief Guest Smita Shah, Consul General of India Somnath Ghosh, and Chairman Kanti S. Patel, joined by a distinguished group of elected officials and community leaders, including:Mariyana T. Spyropoulos, Clerk, Circuit Court of Cook County Kevin Morrison, Cook County Commissioner, District 15 Jasal Patel, Mayor of Lincolnwood Kalpesh Joshi, Upper Midwest Director, AAHOA Ashok Punjabi, CEO, Chicago Imports Moti Agrawal, CEO, Millennium Bank Raj Bedi, Community Leader , Bhaila Patel Executive Vice president Prearikh woldwide Media, Trustree and Former Chairman of Gujarat Cultural Association of Chicago (GCA) and Executive GCA Board.

- ADVERTISEMENT - Hetal Patel and Dr. Brahmbhatt introduced each dignitary inviting them to address the gathering.“Diwali is not just an Indian festival — it’s a global celebration of light, peace, and hope,” said Chief Guest Smita Shah, praising the Gujarati community for its leadership and cultural preservation.

Consul General Ghosh highlighted Diwali’s message of harmony that resonates deeply in both Indian and American societies, encouraging youth participation in the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz, a global initiative to connect young Indian-origin individuals with their heritage.

Cook County Clerk Mariyana T. Spyropoulos, Commissioner Kevin Morrison, Mayor Jasal Patel, all delivered uplifting messages celebrating the Gujarati community’s contributions to the Midwest.

“The Gujarati community’s spirit of service and unity continues to inspire everyone in the Chicagoland area,” remarked Commissioner Kevin Morrison.

Chairman Kanti S. Patel and the GCA Board were applauded for organizing what some described as one of the most memorable Diwali celebrations in recent years-blending faith, fellowship, and festivity. The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Girish Patel, who thanked the dignitaries, sponsors, performers, and the GCA team for their tireless work and community spirit.

Founded in 1973, the Gujarat Cultural Association (GCA) is one of the first Gujarati community organizations in the Chicago metropolitan area. For over five decades, GCA has held to its mission of cultural preservation, community service, and intergenerational connection among Gujarati families across Illinois and the Midwest.The mission of the Gujarat Cultural Association is to preserve and promote Gujarati culture, religion, language, and traditions for present and future generations.