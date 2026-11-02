How to Conduct a Puja at Home for Diwali: Step-by-step guidance for an express, short, or full Diwali puja at home.

Pūjā is a common practice in Hindu spirituality. It is a reciprocal act of respect, gratitude, and devotion to the Supreme Being, illumined beings (devas), significant spiritual figures, even ancestors. Whether daily or occasional, it sanctifies the home, purifies the mind, and strengthens spiritual connection. It’s also a way to reconnect with our ancestral roots, and strengthen the cultural bonds that have held and can hold our families and communities together for generations.

In the United States, living spaces, schedules, and access to traditional items may differ from places where pūjā is more commonplace — but the heart of pūjā remains unchanged: sincerity, mindful awareness, and devotion.