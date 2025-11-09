How a ‘one and done’ gene-editing treatment could lower cholesterol

- ADVERTISEMENT -



In a cutting-edge medical experiment, a small group of people who had high cholesterol despite taking conventional drugs to lower it saw significant reductions in two major risk factors for heart disease after receiving a single gene-editing treatment at the highest dose.

The study, funded by CRISPR Therapeutics, is an early-stage clinical trial with just 15 participants, but it represents a step forward in a bold quest to treat common diseases with a one-time treatment that tweaks people’s genes.

A host of powerful tools, propelled by the discovery of CRISPR gene editing, which won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 2020, has sparked the dream of “one and done” treatments for a host of ailments.

Much of the focus has been on rare genetic diseases, such as sickle cell anemia, or a life-threatening infantile metabolic disorder. The field’s leaders see huge opportunities to address common diseases, too. The safety bar will be high for common health problems with existing treatments, such as lowering “bad” LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, which were targeted in the CRISPR Therapeutics trial.

The results were scheduled to be presented Saturday in a session on “groundbreaking trials” at a meeting of the American Heart Association in New Orleans and are being published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results arrive as the field is grappling with a patient death in a different gene-editing trial, highlighting the need for caution and restraint in deploying a technology with vast potential and many unknowns. Two gene-editing trials from Intellia Therapeutics were put on hold by regulators late last month, after a patient whose genes were edited to treat a rare disease that causes heart failure developed severe liver toxicity. The person died this week.

The targeted genes and drugs are different in the two gene-editing efforts in the spotlight. There was no serious treatment-related safety signal reported from the 15-person CRISPR Therapeutics trial. But outside scientists urged caution in interpreting the results from a tiny trial, which involved subjects who had severe heart-disease risk or already had heart disease.

“There are lots of reasons to be excited, but obviously this is all very early,” said Pradeep Natarajan, director of preventive cardiology at Massachusetts General Hospital, who was not involved in the study. “Lots of outstanding questions though – really, safety is the most important thing, when it comes to gene editing or any new therapeutic technology.”

Mimicking nature

The idea of using gene-editing to prevent and treat heart disease, the top killer of people in the United States, stems from the discovery of people who have genetic mutations that cause them to have very low levels of LDL cholesterol, triglycerides or other lipids. Multiple companies are pursuing this approach, targeting different genes and with different versions of gene editors.

The CRISPR Therapeutics study focused on using gene-editing technology to disable a gene in liver cells involved in cholesterol metabolism. The therapy uses a lipid nanoparticle – a fat bubble – to deliver a messenger RNA that essentially creates targeted molecular scissors to snip the ANGPTL3 gene. The study was aimed at identifying the right dose, before it can be expanded to test the safety and effectiveness in larger groups of people.

“This is a brave new world here. If you’d asked me 15 years ago if you could change your genes, I would’ve thought you’re crazy – but that’s exactly what we’re now doing,” said Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic and one of the leaders of the trial.

Cardiologists bemoan the fact that despite a growing arsenal of statins and other medications, heart disease remains the top killer in the United States. Many people start taking medications, then stop. The trial sparks hope that people could see a lifelong reduction in cardiovascular disease risk with a “one and done” treatment.

The people in the trial already had high LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, which can cause a build up of plaque in arteries and lead to heart attack and stroke. At the highest dose tested, their cholesterol and triglycerides dropped by about half. The treatment was not a replacement for their existing cholesterol-lowering regimen, but added on top of it.

To move forward, the treatment will now be tested in a larger population. Nissen estimated that a late-stage phase 3 trial aimed at showing it is ready to be used in the real world could start in a year.

“The results are impressive,” said Kiran Musunuru, a cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study. Musunuru was one of the founders of Verve Therapeutics, a biotech company that is also pursuing gene-editing heart disease treatments. He noted that an advantage of the gene being targeted in the new study, ANGPTL3, is that it’s a “twofer” – lowering levels of both LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Balancing safety and innovation

The nascent field of gene-editing against heart disease spotlights the potential, as well as the inherent risks of a new technology.

Verve Therapeutics presented data in 2023 showing reductions in LDL cholesterol with a therapy that uses base-editing, a variant of CRISPR aimed at a gene called PCSK9. The company later paused enrollment after one patient developed low platelets and evidence of liver damage. Verve attributed the reaction to the lipid nanoparticle, the fat bubble that delivers the gene editor to cells, and is now using a different nanoparticle.

Intellia chief executive John Leonard said in a statement that the death this week in its trial, aimed at a disease called transthyretin amyloidosis, was attributed to “complicating comorbidities.” “We are working with clinical investigators and external experts to better understand the liver-related events,” Leonard added.

Fyodor Urnov, director of technology and translation at the Innovative Genomics Institute at the University of California at Berkeley said in an email that the particular gene-editing technology used in some trials, including the CRISPR Therapeutics trial, could result in edited cells that are still able to make a mutated version of the protein – and that could trigger a harmful immune reaction.

“This work presents an important step towards using editing for potentially much larger patient populations. For this reason it is appropriate to be mindful about potential safety signatures,” Urnov said. “In this specific case, my recommendation would be to ‘walk before you run.’”

Nissen said his team has “followed the Intellia situation carefully” and still plans to expand into further testing with careful safety monitoring. A 51-year-old man with a rare genetic condition that causes high cholesterol died suddenly while on a walk, but it was not deemed related to the treatment by study investigators because he died six months after receiving the lowest dose of the treatment. The case highlights how vulnerable the participants in these trials are – the patient had four stents placed between the age of 32 and 41 and underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at age 48.

Musunuru dreams of the day that healthy people can be given a one-time gene-editing treatment to lower their lifetime risk of heart attacks, but estimates it will take decades. “Will I still be alive to see it? I don’t know,” Musunuru said. “I hope so.”