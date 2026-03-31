House of Entertainment Announces U.S. Tour Featuring Singer Raj Barman

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NEW JERSEY — House of Entertainment, a New Jersey-based event management company, has announced a nationwide concert tour featuring Indian playback singer Raj Barman, set to begin June 13 at The College of New Jersey.

Founded in 2011, House of Entertainment has built a reputation for producing large-scale concerts, cultural events and live entertainment experiences across the United States. The company oversees all aspects of event production, including artist coordination, ticketing, stage design and media coverage, ensuring seamless and high-quality presentations.

The upcoming tour continues the company’s trajectory of successful programming. In 2025, it organized multiple shows in New Jersey featuring artists such as Humza Akram Qawwal, Ahmed Jehanzeb and Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali Khan, drawing strong audience response and critical praise.

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Raj Barman, born in Kolkata in 1994, is known for his work in both Bollywood and regional Indian cinema. He has gained recognition for Bengali tracks including “Keno Je Toke,” “Kholakhuli Bolte Gale” and “Shona Bondhu,” and made his Bollywood debut with songs in the film Bole Chudiyan.

Trained in the Patiala gharana style under guru Pintu Bhattacharya, Barman blends classical influences with contemporary music production. His hands-on approach to composing, singing and producing has contributed to his growing popularity, particularly among younger audiences.

In 2018, he received a Male Playback Singer award at the Tele Cine Awards for his work in Bengali cinema, marking a milestone in his career.

The tour is expected to travel across multiple U.S. cities following its opening performance in New Jersey, though additional dates and venues have yet to be announced.