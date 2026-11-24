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ARIES

(March 21–April 20)

Positive developments regarding property may bring happiness. Preparing your home for a celebration can keep you pleasantly occupied. Colleagues may turn to you for practical solutions to workplace challenges. Your family members will make thoughtful efforts to keep you comfortable. However, your strong need for independence could create some distance in your romantic life. Consistent exercise and a determined mindset will help you maintain excellent health.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS

(April 21–May 20)

Favourable circumstances may lift your spirits and encourage you to pursue bigger goals. Use this period to strengthen your professional standing and establish greater stability. Spending quality time with loved ones will bring warmth and enjoyment. A senior at work may assign you additional responsibilities, making prompt action important. Emotional expectations in love could leave you feeling low, so keep communication open. Pay attention to your health and avoid neglecting minor concerns.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI

(May 21–June 21)

An upcoming holiday or change of scenery could fill you with enthusiasm. Your family will offer affection and support without expecting anything in return. A meaningful romantic connection may develop through a simple conversation or phone call. Several professional opportunities could emerge, but unnecessary activities might prevent you from recognising them. Students should minimise distractions to make steady academic progress. You may also begin setting aside money to renovate an older property.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

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CANCER

(June 22–July 22)

Choosing nutritious meals and maintaining healthy habits will help you stay fit. Advice from an experienced family member could prevent misunderstandings in a close relationship. Your workplace expenses may come under scrutiny, so keep financial records organised. Handle professional disagreements carefully, as an impulsive response could complicate matters. Homemakers may crave a refreshing break from repetitive routines. Freelancers, meanwhile, could secure a rewarding project that improves their earnings.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO

(July 23–August 23)

An unexpected present or thoughtful gesture from a secret admirer may brighten your week. Students could come across an exciting academic opportunity, although patience will be necessary before major results appear. Your financial position may allow you to purchase something you have wanted for a long time. A short getaway could appeal to those eager to explore unfamiliar places. At home, sharing responsibilities with family members will make everyday tasks easier for everyone.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO

(August 24–September 23)

A family gathering will provide an enjoyable opportunity to reconnect with cousins and relatives. Take sensible precautions if an old health complaint begins to resurface. Your professional abilities will stand out, particularly when you handle a complicated assignment with confidence. Love may enter your life through an unexpected encounter, bringing a pleasant surprise. Financially, a promising investment prospect could deserve serious consideration after you review the associated risks and benefits.

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA

(September 24–October 23)

A marriage proposal or discussion about commitment may begin to look more promising. Workplace challenges should become manageable when approached with a calm and practical attitude. Your diplomatic nature will help ease an uncomfortable situation within your social circle. With finances in a comfortable position, you may treat yourself to a little luxury. Keep confidential plans to yourself until you know whom you can trust. A new acquaintance could develop into a pleasant and lasting connection.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO

(October 24–November 22)

A demanding schedule may seem overwhelming initially, so divide your responsibilities into smaller, manageable tasks. Building mutual understanding with a colleague will improve coordination and make professional dealings smoother. Your social influence may grow as you connect with people who share your ideas and interests. Romance, however, may need a fresh spark. Plan a thoughtful surprise or introduce an enjoyable shared activity to bring more enthusiasm into your relationship.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS

(November 23–December 21)

A recently joined colleague could offer valuable assistance with an important assignment. An existing investment may generate encouraging returns, while students can benefit from their consistent efforts. Business travel may lead to a profitable agreement or a useful professional connection. Your accomplishments will be a source of pride for your family. Those seeking relaxation may enjoy planning a family outing or holiday. Romantic relationships look promising, with opportunities for deeper affection and emotional satisfaction.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN

(December 22–January 21)

Academic matters may require renewed attention, making this a suitable time to organise your priorities. A positive attitude from your senior could create a more comfortable working environment. Overcoming procrastination will help you improve your professional efficiency and complete pending tasks. A conversation with financial specialists may provide useful insights for future planning. You could discover attractive deals on jewellery or premium purchases. Couples may also enjoy meaningful moments together away from everyday responsibilities.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS

(January 22–February 19)

A disciplined study routine can help students achieve impressive results. Employees hoping for promotion may receive encouraging signals about future career growth. Thoughtful financial decisions could gradually strengthen your monetary position. Parents can offer valuable perspective when you discuss personal concerns with them. A supportive friend will be ready to stand by you when needed. Be mindful of your diet, as certain foods may cause discomfort. Homemakers should pace themselves while reorganising their living spaces to avoid unnecessary fatigue.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

PISCES

(February 20–March 20)

Unexpected obstacles may slow your professional progress, requiring patience and a flexible approach. Financial developments might not match your expectations, so avoid unnecessary spending. If travelling, take care of your well-being and make adequate preparations. Singles may need to take more initiative to find a suitable romantic connection. Existing couples can deepen their bond by making more time for each other. A weekend excursion or a visit to another city could provide a welcome change of pace.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta