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Aries

(March 21–April 20)

Consistency in your studies will be essential, as irregular efforts could affect your progress. Romantic moments with your partner may bring genuine happiness. Some may finally move into their new home. At work, an unpleasant responsibility may demand your attention. Financial stability looks encouraging, with scope for maintaining a comfortable position.

Lucky No.: 5 Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Taurus

(April 21–May 20)

Your financial planning may begin to show worthwhile results. Choosing your words carefully can help preserve harmony in personal relationships. Academic competition might feel challenging, so avoid letting temporary setbacks lower your confidence. A romantic relationship could reach a turning point, possibly leading to separation. Appreciation from your social circle is likely. Introducing more movement into your daily routine can support your fitness goals.

Lucky No.: 1 Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Gemini

(May 21–June 21)

Your academic efforts are likely to receive positive results. An unexpected expense could put pressure on your budget, but careful management should help you regain control. Those seeking better health may benefit from beginning a suitable wellness routine. Maintain a respectful approach towards senior colleagues, even when opinions differ. Not everyone will share your viewpoint, so handle disagreements with patience and maturity.

Lucky No.: 3 Lucky Colour: Peach

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Cancer

(June 22–July 22)

A well-handled negotiation could open the door to attractive financial gains. Your academic achievements may require more than participation in activities beyond the classroom, so focus on consistent preparation. Make rest and self-care a priority. Be cautious about advice that seems misleading, and verify important facts before making decisions. Emotional support from family members will bring comfort. A countryside escape may offer a refreshing change of scenery.

Lucky No.: 4 Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo

(July 23–August 23)

Your partner may express deeper commitment, bringing an exciting development to your love life. A balanced diet and regular physical activity will help you maintain your energy. Steady academic performance can give you an advantage over competitors. Welcoming visitors at home may create cheerful moments. A property transaction could deliver a handsome return. Suitable marriage prospects may emerge for an eligible family member. Despite a hectic routine, try to make time for important family occasions.

Lucky No.: 3 Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo

(August 24–September 23)

An official trip abroad could turn into a memorable family holiday for some. A recent acquaintance may gradually become an important part of your life. Adding fresh ideas to a work assignment can help your contribution stand out. Construction plans may begin taking shape for some individuals. Extra research and thorough revision can strengthen your academic preparation. Staying committed to your exercise routine will be equally important.

Lucky No.: 6 Lucky Colour: Red

Libra

(September 24–October 23)

A holiday promises delightful experiences and enjoyable memories. Professional circumstances may gradually move in a more favourable direction. Set aside time to address an unresolved family concern before it grows complicated. Careful spending and practical decisions at work can help preserve your financial position. A social occasion may bring an unexpected advantage. Couples in established relationships should address minor disagreements early to prevent emotional distance from developing.

Lucky No.: 11 Lucky Colour: Orange

Scorpio

(October 24–November 22)

A planned getaway could bring excitement and a welcome break from routine. Your curiosity may encourage you to acquire a new skill, although staying focused will require conscious effort. If you are looking for love, take the initiative rather than waiting for the right opportunity to appear. Travel to another city or country may be on the agenda. A new business idea could face delays because of limited funds. Relief may arrive through the clearance of outstanding dues.

Lucky No.: 15 Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Sagittarius

(November 23–December 21)

Strong academic results could restore your confidence and encourage you to aim higher. Financial gains may come through more than one channel. Spending quality time with your favourite people will lift your spirits. Your ability to coordinate an important task could earn appreciation from senior colleagues. A promising romantic connection may develop through an unexpected interaction. Peace and warmth are likely to characterise your home life. Supportive people in your network may help advance your interests.

Lucky No.: 2 Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Capricorn

(December 22–January 21)

A promising agreement could develop into a valuable long-term source of income. Maintaining an optimistic outlook may help you handle everyday pressures more effectively. Academic goals appear achievable through focused effort and determination. A fresh professional opportunity could mark the beginning of a productive phase. Plans involving a major social initiative may encounter a few practical hurdles. An encouraging marriage proposal could arrive for you or an eligible member of your family.

Lucky No.: 22 Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Aquarius

(January 22–February 19)

Multiple income opportunities may strengthen your financial confidence. Consistent dedication could help you secure a stronger position in your professional field. Attending a festival or public event may give you a chance to reconnect with people and exchange interesting updates. Those recovering from health concerns may notice gradual improvement. Married couples can rediscover closeness through affection and meaningful conversations. However, an oversight or unfinished task at work could cause temporary embarrassment, so review important details carefully.

Lucky No.: 8 Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

Pisces

(February 20–March 20)

Your productivity may reach an impressive level, helping you handle professional responsibilities efficiently. Scheduling conflicts could prevent you from attending a significant occasion, so confirm your commitments in advance. Someone who values your abilities may help bring you into the spotlight. Even with limited preparation time, a well-organised study plan can help you get ready for an examination. Pleasant company will add cheer to your week. Miscommunication with your spouse may disturb household harmony, making calm discussion essential. A packed schedule could also leave little room for social engagements.

Lucky No.: 17 Lucky Colour: Off White